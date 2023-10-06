        <
          Serie A side Napoli release skull-themed kit for Halloween

          • Chris Wright, Toe Poke writerOct 6, 2023, 09:24 AM

          With temperatures dropping and the nights beginning to draw in, Napoli have once again greeted the imminent onset of spooky season with a limited edition Halloween-themed kit.

          As has become tradition in recent years, the reigning Serie A champions have created a unique strip with a ghoulish design that will be worn for a couple of games around the end of October.

          Inspiration for this year's sinister jersey has been drawn from the Fontanelle Cemetery in Naples -- a cavernous ossuary carved into the hills outside the city that holds the remains of thousands of citizens who died during the 17th Century and which later became the focus of a local cult.

          As such, the shirt features a black background, an all-over grey skull print and bright blue piping. It was also launched via a suitably atmospheric video shot in the Fontanelle crypt.

          Napoli have made a habit of regularly producing targeted kits that coincide with various holidays and anniversaries, with last season seeing the Italian side launch quirky jerseys for Valentine's Day (including a big lipstick kiss on the torso) and Christmas (with Rudolph the Reindeer), as well as Halloween.

          Indeed, the 2022-23 entry to the club's growing Halloween collection saw a screeching swarm of vampire bats added to their usual blue livery.

          Napoli deployed their first macabre kit in 2021-22 that saw the team don a black shirt covered in cobwebs to help ring in All Hallow's Eve at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

          You can certainly always count [Dracula?] on Napoli to herald the start of football's Halloween celebrations.