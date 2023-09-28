Arsenal launch Stella McCartney away kit for 2023-24 season

Arsenal's players including Vivianne Miedema, centre, model the new kit. Josh Greet / Adidas

Arsenal have taken top honours in the Women's Super League style stakes before a single ball of the new season has been kicked by teaming up with one of Britain's most esteemed fashion designers to create their new bespoke away kit.

The Gunners have collaborated with Stella McCartney to create a whole range of new match and street wear that includes their official away strip for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

The jersey is white with a pale blue rippled graphic laid over the top that subtly mirrors the warped designed used on the altogether gaudier neon yellow and black equivalent created for the men's team.

The base design is then accentuated by halo pink trim with a purple skeletal rendering of the Arsenal club crest which sits opposite a custom Stella McCartney marque.

The chic away kit forms part of an eight-piece range designed by McCartney that also features a matching travel jacket, track pants, T-shirt, hoodie and a rucksack in complementary shades of pink, purple, chalky green and vivid fuchsia.

This is the first time that McCartney has designed an actual kit for Arsenal Women, but not the first time the two parties have collaborated, with a full limited edition apparel range being produced ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Indeed, a full collection of bespoke jackets, warmup shirts and training wear was released featuring McCartney's signature leopard-print motif rendered in bright blues and reds and proved to be an instant hit with fans.