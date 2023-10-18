Open Extended Reactions

Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna were standout performers in Mexico's friendlies against Ghana and Germany. (Photo by Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Not bad for Mexico manager Jaime "Jimmy" Lozano. In an international break that featured the most difficult back-to-back games for the head coach since his June arrival, Lozano and his players closed out this month's friendly schedule with a 2-0 win over Ghana (Oct. 14) and a 2-2 draw with Germany (Oct. 17).

Although they had a slow start in their first match and initially looked overwhelmed in the second, Mexico were impressive in the manner that they bounced back in both games, especially during the last 45 minutes of each friendly in which they played some their best and most decisive football of the international break.

Once appearing to be in a regression that was punctuated by a group stage exit in last year's World Cup, El Tri have now continued their gradual climb back up that began with Lozano leading the squad to a Gold Cup title in July. Gaining momentum with a current seven-game unbeaten run, they'll now prepare for next month's Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, which will serve as qualifiers for 2024's Copa America.

Positives

Even without a single goal from all three of Mexico's out-and-out strikers, that didn't stop El Tri from finding the back of the net four times in their last two friendlies. Led by two goals and an assist from often-criticized winger Uriel Antuna, as well as a goal and assist from returning star player Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, the frontline regularly made things difficult for formidable opponents like Germany and Ghana.

Off the bench, up-and-coming Pumas player Cesar Huerta added extra punch in Mexico's attack that now has more depth.

Negatives

When Germany held most of the possession in the early stages of the 2-2 friendly, Lozano's squad at first looked extremely awkward when needing to transition into attack after winning the ball back. Mexico eventually adapted, but it was a stark reminder of the adjustments the team still needs to make when defending heavily against elite opponents.

Also, though Antuna and others should be praised for helping compensate in the frontline, Mexico can't afford to go extended periods of time without their strikers adding to the goal tally.

Manager rating (scale of 1-10)

Jaime Lozano, 8 -- Mexico's coach has so far proven to be effective with his in-game management. Although there's room for improvement for his team that can look flat in the start to the matches, the good news is that the 45-year-old typically has few problems with finding much-needed solutions through his altered tactics or substitutions. No matter the occasional misstep on the field, Lozano emerged without a loss in October and extended his undefeated streak.

His decision to trust Antuna, a player that few fans or critics would have given opportunities to, is worthy of a high rating alone as well.

Mexico head coach Jaime Lozano has produced positive results over the international break with one eye now on the 2024 Copa America. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Player ratings (0-10; 10 = best; 5 = average)

GK Guillermo Ochoa, 7 -- 90 min vs Ghana, 90 min vs. Germany. The goalkeeper and captain claimed a clean sheet in the first friendly and had a handful of important interventions in his second appearance. What shouldn't be overlooked either is his involvement in the build-up to Antuna's goal against Germany.

DF Gerardo Arteaga, 5 -- 90 min vs. Ghana, bench vs. Germany. After a noteworthy error in a fairly quiet game where he didn't offer much in defense or attack, it wasn't much of a surprise to see the left-back later benched.

DF Jesús Gallardo, 6 -- Bench vs. Ghana, 90 min vs. Germany. A slight improvement over Arteaga, especially going forward, but the battle for Mexico's starting left-back position is still up in the air.

DF Johan Vásquez, 7 -- 90 min vs. Ghana, 90 min vs. Germany. October solidified the growing and promising partnership between Vasquez and César Montes in the heart of the backline. A shaky start against Ghana developed into a reliable presence for Mexico in the international break.

DF Cesar Montes, 7 -- 90 min vs. Ghana, 90 min vs. Germany. Along with his defensive duties and connection with Vasquez, Montes played as a quarterback of sorts with his floating passes forward from distance.

DF Jorge Sánchez, 8 -- 90 min vs. Ghana, 90 min vs. Germany. Like a couple other names, a reserved start to the window blossomed into a brilliant run of form. Sanchez was scrappy and probably took too many chances at right-back, but he showcased against Germany that he can keep up at an exceptionally high level.

MF Edson Álvarez, 8 -- 73 min vs. Ghana, 90 min vs. Germany. Constantly buzzing around and doing the dirty work that was needed, the defensive midfielder held his own in both friendlies and showcased why he remains the top Mexican player in his position.

MF Luis Romo, 5 -- 17 min vs. Ghana, 61 min vs. Germany. Initially a defensive midfield replacement for Alvarez and later someone who played alongside him against Germany, Romo was at times quiet and partially at fault for a goal in the second friendly.

MF Luis Chávez, 7 -- 90 min vs. Ghana, 29 min vs. Germany. Chavez was influential with his distribution and a threat on set-pieces. His quick thinking off a free-kick against Ghana earned the central midfielder an assist for Lozano's goal.

MF Érick Sánchez, 7 -- 89 min vs. Ghana, 61 min vs. Germany. Sanchez should perhaps be given a higher rating for his efforts against Germany that included a goal and pressuring the opposition, but he occasionally looked uncomfortable when being tasked to play as No. 10.

MF Sebastian Cordova, 6 -- 1 min vs. Ghana, 29 min vs. Germany. Had a few proactive moments in the final third, including a powerful shot on target, but needs more time for further assessment.

FW Orbelín Pineda, 6 -- 62 min vs. Ghana, 8 min vs. Germany. Despite the fact that the winger/attacking midfielder was decent with his movement and passes forward, he has yet to confidently claim a guaranteed spot in the XI.

FW Hirving Lozano, 8 -- 62 min vs. Ghana, 81 min vs. Germany. Mexico's marquee winger is back after his absence since March and immediately made an impact with his goal, assist, and clever runs in the opposition's half.

FW Uriel Antuna, 9 -- 28 min vs. Ghana, 82 min vs. Germany. Inconsistent in the past for El Tri, Antuna reminded us why he was once scouted and signed by City Football Group. Daring with his sprints, and unafraid to take on well-respected defenders, the Cruz Azul winger was Mexico's best player of the window after collecting two goals and one assist.

FW Cesar Huerta, 7 -- 28 min vs. Ghana, 9 min vs. Germany. The 22-year-old winger is clearly eager to make his mark and was able to do so with an assist against Ghana. With one goal and assist to his name since his El Tri debut last month, he's one to follow for the future.

FW Raúl Jiménez, 6 -- 73 min vs. Ghana, bench vs. Germany. Similar to his time with Fulham, the veteran worked hard but had no goal or assist to show for it. Hopefully for both club and country, those will arrive soon for the striker.

FW Santiago Giménez, 5 -- 17 min vs. Ghana, 77 min vs. Germany. The star-in-the-making couldn't capitalize on his chances in the final third. Naturally gifted, it's only a matter of time for the 22-year-old striker to transition what he's doing with Feyenoord over to El Tri.

FW Henry Martín, N/A -- Bench vs. Ghana, 13 min vs. Germany. Not enough time to evaluate performance.

Mexico call-ups not featured in October window: Angel Malagon, Antonio Rodríguez, Julio Gonzalez, Ramon Juarez, Kevin Álvarez, Jordi Cortizo, Marcel Ruiz.