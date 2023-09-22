Transfer Talk: Juve eyeing Hojbjerg and Thuram in January

Alexis Nunes and Mark Ogden reflect on Sir Bobby Charlton's impact on Manchester United, England and football in general after his death at the age of 86. (1:50)

The summer transfer window has closed throughout Europe, but there are still moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juventus look to strengthen midfield in January

Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli wants to strengthen the club's midfield by signing Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in January and OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram during the summer, as has been reported by Calciomercato.

I Bianconeri have already been in contact with Hojbjerg's agents several times and have even had in-person meetings regarding a possible move for the 28-year-old.

Hojbjerg has become a peripheral figure at Spurs -- not being called upon to start a single Premier League match so far this season -- and would be happy to leave the North London club.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is expected to make things more difficult, though, as he is not open to the idea of a loan.

There is also competition from Atletico Madrid, who already have a verbal agreement with the midfielder and just need to decide whether or not to make the move.

It is felt that a move for Thuram could be more likely, while it could also see the 22-year-old join for under the €40m Nice demanded during the summer.

Giuntoli is hoping to convince Thuram to join based on Juventus' sporting project -- the factor Khephren's father and former Bianconeri defender, Lilian, wants his son to focus on rather than finances.

Juventus could also benefit from the fact that his brother, Marcus, would be in close proximity having moved to Internazionale last summer.

Nice's Khephren Thuram could be one of the names Juventus could try and get in the January transfer window. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

-- Internazionale are focusing on signing Italian talent, reports Calciomercato, who add that they are looking at 24-year-old Monza midfielder Andrea Colpani and 19-year-old Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini. Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, 23, is being considered for the future, while Empoli duo Tommaso Baldanzi and Jacopo Fazzini have also been linked.

-- RB Leipzig are the favourites to sign Schalke 04 midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, reports Sport Bild, with Die Roten Bullen prepared to intensify their efforts to sign the 17-year-old in the coming months. It is also revealed that there is a release clause that would allow any Bundesliga outfit to sign him for just over €7 million, although it would be more if any Premier League club was to come in.

-- Borussia Dortmund are following the progress of Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, reports Corriere dello Sport, with the Bundesliga club having played a significant role in the development of his brother, Jude. The 18-year-old has put in impressive performances for the Black Cats while also recording two goals and an assist in 12 Championship appearances.

-- Arsenal could move on at least one of Jorginho and Thomas Partey to aid a move for Fluminense midfielder Andre, according to Football Insider, with January incomings for Mikel Arteta's squad only likely to be sanctioned after outgoings are completed. This would see them rival Liverpool, who made efforts to sign the 22-year-old during the summer.

-- It seems increasingly likely that Nico Williams will stay at Athletic Club despite the widely reported interest from Barcelona, according to Diario Sport. The 21-year-old's current contract ends in the summer, but there is likely to be a short-term renewal that includes the same €50 million termination clause as his current deal.