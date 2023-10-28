Nations League women's recap: Hermoso saves Spain, McCabe stars

Open Extended Reactions

Spain were heading for their first dropped points of the Nations League until the late introduction of striker Jenni Hermoso. Ciro De Luca/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Friday saw the return of the Women's Nations League (WNL) as the inaugural group stage hit the halfway mark. Here's some of the key talking points from the games.

Hermoso strikes as world champions leave it late

After winning the 2023 World Cup this summer, things have been far from rosy for Spain. After the well-documented exits of Luis Rubiales and Jorge Vilda from their respective positions as RFEF president and national team manager, Spain appointed Vilda's assistant, Montse Tome, as head coach. But things off the pitch continue to overshadow what happens on it.

Top of League A Group 4 with two wins from two ahead of their match with Italy, La Roja were heading for their first dropped points of the Nations League until the late introduction of striker Jenni Hermoso. At the heart of the Rubiales fallout, Hermoso was left out of Tome's first Spain squad for the first two Nations League fixtures -- drawing plenty of raised eyebrows -- but was recalled to the squad this month. And the 33-year-old followed the script to a tee, breaking the deadlock in the 89th minute to undo all of Italy's hard work and seal a 1-0 win.

Before then, Spain had struggled to break down Italy's defensive lines -- Le Azzurre themselves going through a period of upheaval that has seen Andrea Soncin take the reins and lean into a more traditional style -- and didn't do as much with the ball as they could have. Indeed, there was a familiar pattern for long-time fans of Spain as the side were wasteful and too focused on keeping the ball rather than gambling on a shot. But they remain in command of the group.

Hrubesch has Germany back on track

There has been plenty of confusion around Germany of late, with absent head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg seemingly having transitioned from an extended sick leave to a holiday amid questions over her future. But 72-year-old Horst Hrubesch has once again stepped up.

Hrubesch is no stranger to the Germany women's team, having taken charge five years ago when the squad were suffering an identity crisis after Steffi Jones' early departure and helped guide them to World Cup qualification. And, much like the last time he was at the helm, Germany's football has greatly improved and it looks like everyone is on the same page.

It's with that newfound clarity that Germany went to work on Wales to seal a dominant 5-1 win that keeps up the pressure on Denmark at the top of League A Group 3. The flurry of late goals for the hosts in Sinsheim might be the story of the day -- with three fired past goalkeeper Olivia Clark in the final eight minutes to put some gloss on the scoreline as the match wound down to its conclusion -- but Germany's reforged partnerships are the key talking point.

Tougher tests are to come (they had 35 shots to Wales' 4) but the ship is already sailing on calmer waters under Hrubesch. The home match against Denmark on Dec. 1 could well decide top spot.

McCabe can't stop scoring

Katie McCabe has been in fine form for club and country. Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

On something of a tear for Arsenal this season with three goals in four games, Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe has transferred that good form to the national team. The star of the show in a comprehensive 5-1 win over Albania in Dublin, she scored three and assisted both of Kyra Carusa's strikes as well.

Far from a routine win or a hat trick of tap-ins, McCabe's contributions included a pair of thunderous strikes from outside the box -- a trademark for the 28-year-old -- as well as a 60-yard dash, weaving through defenders to tee up Carusa.

Albania are ranked 72nd in the world, but there can be no question about the individual display put on by McCabe at a time when Ireland are trying to navigate their own off-field issues after the departure of Vera Pauw. Three wins from three in League B Group 1, alongside 12 goals scored to one conceded, is a good start.

Netherlands turn on the style

Netherlands will always create chances: part of that is down to how they play and train, and part is down to the talent within the squad, especially in the midfield and forward areas. However, the Oranje don't always manage to take their chances and see games out. And, after a quarterfinal loss in extra time at the World Cup (albeit to eventual champions Spain), they kicked their Nations League campaign off with a last-minute loss to Belgium in League A Group 1 last month.

But a last-minute winner against England put them in a better position and they made sure to make their chances count in a 4-0 win against Scotland that puts them top on goal difference. Able to pass their away around Pedro Losa Martinez's team with ease, the hosts were in total control from Daniëlle van de Donk's 12th-minute strike and two goals from Lineth Beerensteyn in the second half ensured a comfortable win. Netherlands are finally starting to look a little more like the team that rose to such prominence in 2017.

And there was more good news with the 83rd-minute introduction of all-time top Dutch goal-scorer Vivianne Miedema, as the striker made it two late cameos within a week after returning to action for Arsenal on Sunday against Bristol City after 11 months out through injury.

Sweden flatter to deceive

Ranked first in the world according to FIFA, Sweden continued their lacklustre form against an improved Switzerland team to claim a narrow 1-0 win thanks to Magda Eriksson's 43rd minute header.

In general, Sweden were rather underwhelming in Gothenburg, unable to stamp their authority on a fixture that could have given them some momentum while chasing Spain in League A Group 4. Although Sweden did improve after the break, when they were already a goal to the good, the team still lacked the attacking flair that coach Peter Gerhardsson holds dear. With a defensively resolute Italy team up next on Tuesday, it might be time for Gerhardsson to see what other tricks are up his sleeve.

Renard shows her stature

At the ripe age of 33, France centre-back Wendie Renard is still as important as ever. The eight-time Champions League winner is one of the most recognisable figures around women's football, not just for her stature in the game but for her actual stature -- at 6-foot-2, Renard is hard to miss.

One of Lyon and France's (not so) secret weapons over the years has been Renard's aerial ability in both boxes and even now, 12 years after her first France cap, teams fail to appropriately mark the rangy defender and can do little when she rises for a header.

Indeed, with Norway have pulled their League A Group 2 match back to 1-1, they fell into the Renard trap and failed to marshal the defender for Salma Bacha's whipped corner, allowing her to steer home a 69th-minute header.

France could have made things easier on themselves and converted a few more of their chances, but once again Renard was there to ensure their unbeaten start to the tournament continues.

Kirby returns for England

Could England have scored more in the 1-0 over Belgium in Leicester? Yes. Should they? Also, yes.

For the Lionesses, who surrendered a late goal last time out vs. Netherlands, getting three points on the board in the League A Group 1 clash was key. The match may have been a dominant one from an English perspective (23 shots to 12; 72% possession to 28%), but also one that was riddled with missed chances. Still, one major positive saw a return to international action for fans' favourite Fran Kirby.

The inspirational midfielder had been out of contention for her national team for over a year due to injury and, although she won't just walk back into the starting XI, her return gives coach Sarina Wiegman much needed room for rotation and will allow Ella Toone a rest.