Xavi Hernández said Barcelona are only halfway back to their very best as they edge towards the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 2021.

Barça will book their place in the round of 16 of Europe's premier competition on Tuesday if they avoid defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk in Hamburg.

It would represent the next step in their progress under Xavi, who this week celebrates two years in charge of the Catalan club, after winning LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup last season.

"I would say the summary so far is that we have been ticking off the objectives we laid out, both the coaching staff and the club," Xavi said in a news conference when asked about his tenure so far.

"We arrived at a difficult moment [in 2021-22] and managed to save the season. The second season was very positive in terms of results, with two trophies, and at many moments in terms of performances, too.

"I think we are halfway down the path to where want to be. We have to recover the excellence in our performances. I think we are doing a good job, but we are only halfway there.

"We want to get Barça back to their very best again, above all in Europe, but also dominate the domestic competitions."

Barça last won the Champions League in 2015, when Xavi was still playing for the club, but have gradually declined since then and were knocked out in the group stages in each of the last two seasons.

They have started well in the competition this year, though, winning their opening three games against Antwerp, Porto and Shakhtar.

"We have done our homework so far, with nine points from nine, and now we have chance to tick off our first objective, which is reaching the last 16," Xavi added. "Tuesday represents a great opportunity to do that."

Despite an upturn in fortunes on the continent, Xavi has faced criticism this month after Barça followed up their first defeat of the season, at home to Real Madrid last weekend, with a below-par display against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Barça beat La Real 1-0, but Xavi labelled his team's first half display "unacceptable," although he feels the media have been too harsh since.

"I think so," he said when asked if the criticism had been exaggerated. "But it's always going to happen at Barcelona. All we can do is analyse things internally and be honest, which we have done.

"It's not the objective [to play like we did against La Real]. The other day we earned three points that maybe we didn't deserve, but in El Clásico we deserved more and didn't get it.

"We played well against Madrid and we have to return to being that recognisable team: dominating with the ball, pressing high, winning the ball back quickly and playing with intensity.

"We want to impose our identity on games. We want to play well and win big, that would be perfect, but it won't happen every game."

Xavi hopes the return of injured players will also give Barça a boost in the coming weeks. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Koundé have all returned to action in the last week, as has Pedri, who played 30 minutes at Real Sociedad.

"When Pedri has the ball, things happen and everything improves," Xavi said. "He is happy playing football...and we have to try to help him have the maximum amount of time playing football.

"Pedri has massively enjoyed himself with us, he has scored more goals than ever, but obviously he's not enjoyed himself while he's been injured -- I haven't enjoyed seeing him injured, either."