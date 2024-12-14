10-men Bochum draw 1-1 vs. Union Berlin after partial suspension of the game at the 92nd minute due to goalkeeper Patrick Drewes being hit in the head with a lighter. (1:44)

VfL Bochum's goalkeeper was struck on the head by an object apparently thrown from the stands at Union Berlin, and both Bundesliga teams left the field on Saturday. When the game resumed, they ran down the clock without trying to score.

Patrick Drewes was preparing to take a goal kick at 1-1 in added time when he was hit by an object with a similar size and shape to a cigarette lighter. He sat down and was given medical treatment.

The referee suspended the game and led the teams off the field.

Nearly half an hour later, the game resumed and Drewes was replaced by striker Philipp Hofmann. With about three minutes left in the game, both teams agreed to not try to score.

Players passed the ball around the field, walked and had conversations with opponents while waiting for the referee to declare the game over.

"Our coach and their coach, they discussed it together and the coach told us that we'll go out there and bring the game to an end, and that's what we did," Hofmann told broadcaster Sky.

He indicated more than one object had been thrown around the time of the incident. Hofmann added Drewes was being treated by Bochum staff and that he didn't know his condition.

"It's not acceptable. No matter how hard he was struck, whether he's bleeding or not, it's just not appropriate," he said.

Patrick Drewes shows an object with which he was hit on the head. Andreas Gora/picture alliance via Getty Images

Union are likely to face disciplinary action over their hosting of the game, and Bochum could potentially ask for the result to be changed to a 3-0 win by default.

Bochum had already made substitutions at three different points in the game, meaning it would not have been possible to bring on another goalkeeper to replace Drewes. Bochum finished the game with nine players because of Drewes' absence and an earlier red card.