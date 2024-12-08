Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich have honoured club and Germany legend Franz Beckenbauer by retiring his No. 5 jersey.

Widely regarded as Germany's greatest ever player, Beckenbauer passed away at the age of 78 earlier this year.

𝑭𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑲𝒂𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒓. 👑



In memory of Franz Beckenbauer: FC Bayern will never again give out jersey number 5. 🕊️♥️ pic.twitter.com/1DtM95LuO8 — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) December 8, 2024

He led his country to glory at the European Championships in 1972 and the 1974 World Cup, and also won three successive league titles and a hat trick of European Cups at Bayern.

The decision was announced at the club's annual general meeting, just around a month from the first anniversary of his death.

"Franz Beckenbauer will remain untouchable, he will forever be our Kaiser," Hainer Bayern president Herbert Hainer said to the members in attendance.

After a video clip that relived some of Beckenbauer's greatest moments, his widow Heidi and son Joel also took to the stage. To thunderous applause from the members present, Hainer proposed that Bayern should retire his iconic No. 5 jersey in memory of the Bavarian club greatest legend.

"The No.5 will be reserved for a unique legacy, because our club and its history are simply unthinkable without Franz," said Hainer.

"You made this club what it is today, a byword for the greatest possible success, a unique style and profound humanity, as a player, coach, president and companion. You gave FC Bayern the charisma that continues to have an impact today."

His contributions and persona on the field saw him dubbed "Der Kaiser," which translates as "The Emperor."

He had two spells as manager at Bayern, winning the Bundesliga in 1994 and the UEFA Cup in 1996, and also served as club president.