Transfer rumors, news: Man City eye shock move for Paul Pogba

Manchester City are weighing up a shock move for free agent Paul Pogba, while Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United are all batting to sign West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip, and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Ex-Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been linked with a surprise move to Man City. Pamela Rovaris/Archivio

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester City are considering a move for former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to The Independent. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is now a free agent after being let go by Juventus in November despite the reduction of his doping ban. Pogba is set to return to football in March, with it now being suggested he is one of the options under consideration by City following their poor run of form. According to the report, the 31-year-old is reluctant to negotiate with Pep Guardiola's side due to his strong United connections.

- Arsenal could face competition from Newcastle in the race to sign West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus, The Mirror reports. The 24-year-old is also attracting interest from Liverpool, who could test the Hammers' resolve with a January bid of their own. While Newcastle are "anxious" to add a top-quality right-sided forward to their attack, concerns over their compliance with the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules may require the club to raise funds in January before they launch a bid for Kudus. This could see River Plate-linked Miguel Almirón leave Newcastle next month after six years on Tyneside.

- Fenerbahçe have made a breakthrough in their attempts to sign Al Nassr midfielder Anderson Talisca, Rudy Galetti has revealed. While there is still some distance between the two clubs, an "important step" has been made in the negotiations over his proposed transfer. Talisca, 30, has been in Saudi Arabia since 2021, scoring a remarkable 62 goals in 78 Saudi Pro League appearances. Nevertheless, as Galetti previously revealed, Al Nassr are now keen to move the Brazilian on.

- Ben Godfrey's desire to return to the Premier League has put Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest on alert, as per The Sun. The former Everton defender joined Atalanta earlier this year but has so far struggled to make his mark, playing just four times for the club. As such, Godfrey is seeking a return to England in hopes of playing regular first-team football once again. Wolves and Forest are currently "leading the chase" to sign the 26-year-old in January.

- Davide Calabria is attracting interest from Galatasaray and several Saudi Arabian clubs ahead of his anticipated departure from AC Milan in 2025, according to Nicolo Schira. The 28-year-old's current Milan deal expires next summer, meaning he'll be free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January onwards. Calabria, who is an Italy international, isn't expected to be short of admirers, having played over 200 times for AC Milan in Serie A.