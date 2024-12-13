Open Extended Reactions

Edu Gaspar (L) left Arsenal last month. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal's January transfer plans will not be affected by the absence of a permanent sporting director following Edu Gaspar's sudden departure.

Edu stepped down in November after five years at the club and agreed a deal in principle to join Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis' multi-club operation.

ESPN reported at the time that the move shocked many staff at the club's London Colney training base and managing director Richard Garlick has begun leading a process to identify his successor.

Edu's assistant, Jason Ayto, has been appointed on an interim basis while the search continues and Arsenal are set to consider a number of candidates including Dan Ashworth -- who left Manchester United earlier this week -- and Roberto Olabe, who will step down as Real Sociedad's sporting director at the end of the season.

"Jason Ayto is our interim sporting director," Arteta said. "He has got the full capacity and support of the football club right now. He is doing really well with his team.

"The process is open, as you know. The club with the support of all of us will decide who is the best person to move us forward.

"I never expect January to be super busy but we have to wait and see where we are. Some surprises can come.

"We are prepared for that. Some opportunities too. We have to see. Hopefully the availability of the squad will be better in a few weeks. We have to wait and see."

Arteta hinted Ayto could be a serious contender for the role.

Pushed on when he expected the process to be completed, Arteta said: "When we are convinced that we have the right the person who can work the right team who do great work at the moment.

"Someone who is going to take us to the next level. We might have him internally."

Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal are unlikely to be particularly active in the January transfer window unless injuries or an unexpected opportunity push them into the market.

Arteta confirmed Gabriel Magalhães has a chance of facing Everton at the Emirates on Saturday after resuming training following a hamstring injury but Riccardo Calafiori is sidelined with an unspecified problem.