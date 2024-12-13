Frank Leboeuf debates whether Ruben Amorim has improved the players at his disposal following a narrow 2-1 Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen. (1:44)

Benfica's Álvaro Carreras is attracting interest from Barcelona and Manchester United while Liverpool join Real Madrid in the chase for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. Join us for the latest transfer news, gossip, and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: City eye Zubimendi, Guimarães in Jan

- Arteta: Edu departure won't impact January plans

- Ange slams Werner in Spurs draw: unacceptable

Could Benfica's Álvaro Carreras make a return to Manchester United or move to Barcelona? Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Left-back Álvaro Carreras has been in sensational form for Benfica and his displays have alerted several teams, namely former club Manchester United as well as Barcelona, according to Sport. Barcelona are interested and could attempt to use Ansu Fati in a potential swap deal. Manchester United, meanwhile, need to strengthen the left-back position as a result of Luke Shaw's continued absence from the side, and former Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim knows all about Carreras' ability from his time in Portugal. Record reported in October that United inserted a clause into Carreras' transfer deal enabling them to re-sign him for just €20m. According to TEAMtalk, Girona left-back Miguel Gutiérrez is another player on their radar.

- Alphonso Davies' future remains unclear, but Liverpool have the edge over rivals Manchester United if the Canadian defender opts to move to England from Bayern Munich at the end of the season, reports The Athletic. The 24-year-old left-back is in the final year of his contract, which means he is free to talk to other clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement when the transfer window opens in January. Real Madrid and Manchester United had been the two key protagonists, but Davies is said to be unsure about United's inconsistency, leaving Liverpool to jump the queue for his signature.

- Barcelona are increasingly intent on renewing the contract of goalkeeper Iñaki Peña beyond the existing 2026 deadline, reports Mundo Deportivo. Peña has become a key part of the Barça back line in the absence of the injured Marc-André ter Stegen, and both head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco agree that the 25-year-old has proven himself to be a starting goalkeeper at the highest level.

- Real Madrid remain linked with Manchester United central defender Lisandro Martínez, but TEAMtalk reports that the Spaniards would have to part with an inflated fee to have any chance of persuading United to part with the Argentine in January. Red Devils head coach Amorim sees Martinez's ability on the ball as a key part of his side's plans, so only an excessive bid would get United to consider parting with the 26-year-old.

- Napoli are in a battle at the top of Serie A and boss Antonio Conte is seeking reinforcements in January to aid a title push, with Lecce defender Patrick Durgu and Juventus' Danilo among their targets. Dorgo, 20, can bring the ball out from the back and get forward, while Danilo, 33, is seen as a backup option with plenty of experience although he recently told Sky Sports that he intends to stay until at least the summer. Udinese's Jaka Bijol and Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior, are also among Conte's targets.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:21 Palmer: Man United wouldn't be disappointed if Rashford left Gab Marcotti and Rob Palmer discuss Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United.

OTHER RUMORS

- Fluminense are not giving up hope of signing striker Richarlison despite Tottenham Hotspur's unwillingness to let the Brazil international leave. (Globo)

- There is interest in a January move for Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from several Premier League clubs with the 21-year-old only getting 63 minutes of game time so far this season. (Football Insider)

- Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche, who scored in his club's Champions League win over Barcelona in September, is a target for Newcastle United. (The i Paper)

- Tottenham may trigger the recall clause in Ashley Phillips' loan deal with Stoke City next month to aid the club's defensive injury crisis. (The Standard)

- Girona have signed Ukraine U21 international goalkeeper Vladyslav Krapivtsov as a free agent on a contract until June 2029. (Girona FC)