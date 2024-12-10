Mark Ogden explains why he sees Manchester United moving on sporting director Dan Ashworth as a positive move from the club. (2:22)

Arsenal have added Dan Ashworth to a list of possible candidates for their vacant sporting director position following his sudden departure from Manchester United, sources have told ESPN.

United confirmed on Sunday that Ashworth had left the club after only five months in the job with sources suggesting the 53-year-old was involved a series of disagreements with senior figures at the club.

Ashworth's reputation has consequently suffered a blow but he still remains highly regarded following successful spells with the Football Association (FA), Brighton and Newcastle United.

Prior to that, Ashworth also worked with Arsenal managing director Richard Garlick at West Bromwich Albion.

Garlick was West Brom's legal director-secretary but stepped up to become sporting and technical director in 2013 following Ashworth's departure to the FA.

Sources added that the pair enjoyed a close working relationship at the time. Garlick is now leading Arsenal's search for a sporting director after Edu resigned from his position last month.

The Brazilian has agreed a deal in principle to spearhead Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis' multi-club group and ESPN reported at the time that many Arsenal staff were shocked by his decision to walk away.

Arsenal consequently had no succession plan in place.

Assistant technical director Jason Ayto has stepped up in the interim period with Garlick also able to support him in the January transfer window.

With January expected to be a quiet month for Arsenal barring any unforeseen injuries or market opportunities, the club do not feel under any urgent pressure to replace Edu -- who is on gardening leave for six months -- but Ashworth's availability is of clear interest given both his pedigree and prior history with Garlick.

United declined to confirm whether Ashworth had been placed on gardening leave or if there was any other legal issue preventing him from taking another job.

Edu's successor will be selected by an executive team including Garlick, manager Mikel Arteta, board member Tim Lewis and co-chair Josh Kroenke.

Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal will continue to follow a diligent process in terms of narrowing down candidates and identifying the right personality profile before formally approaching any individual.

Candidates from across the world will be considered and there is an acknowledgment that Edu's background as a former Arsenal player and member of the Invincibles squad will be difficult to replicate.