Mikel Arteta has defended his substitution of captain Martin Ødegaard in Arsenal's 0-0 draw against Everton by insisting it was a "tactical decision."

The Gunners were held in a stalemate at Emirates Stadium during which, despite chasing a goal, Arteta replaced influential playmaker Ødegaard in the 62nd minute for teenager Ethan Nwaneri.

Arsenal were unable to find a way past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and could fall four points behind second-placed Chelsea if they beat Brentford on Sunday.

"With Martin it was a tactical decision to try to change their rhythm on that side," Arteta said. "I understand. If Ethan comes in and he scores a goal, it's a great goal. If he doesn't, you have taken your captain out. That's football."

Ødegaard was replaced in a double change along with Declan Rice, who Arteta revealed is managing a fitness issue.

"With Declan I had to take him off because he was feeling something," he continued. "At the end, this is football -- the hardest thing is to do what we have to do in those last 20-25 minutes.

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard was substituted during their match against Everton. Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

"Credit to them as well, the way they defended, the way they blocked shots, the saves that Pickford made, the shape that they defend with.

"Honestly it's difficult to ask something else from the team. OK, individually can we do things a bit better and with a little bit more quality and deliver that magic moment when it's necessary? Yes. But that is not easy."