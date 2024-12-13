Al Ahly VP says chance to face 'incredible' Lionel Messi will be a privilege

Take a look at some statistics and highlights from Lionel Messi's MVP season with Inter Miami. (2:02)

Egyptian giants Al Ahly will play the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF, in a game that will see an influx of the African team's fans, Al Ahly vice-president Khaled Mortagy told ESPN.

Al Ahly have been regulars in recent editions of the FIFA Club World Cup and will be in a group with Palmeiras, Inter Miami and FC Porto for the debut of the competition's new format in June next year.

Mortagy, speaking to ESPN.com.br, said the opportunity to play in the opening game was a privilege, given the possibility of facing Messi, and explained why he is counting on the fans' full support at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

"The good thing [about the draw] is that we're opening the tournament against Inter Miami. That's great. We have around 8 million fans and many of them are in the United States. I think the stadium will be full," said Mortagy.

"Messi is one of the best players in the world, if not the greatest in history. That's something that gives us motivation to play a great match. I think it will be incredible to face him. I don't see anyone with him, it's definitely something that will be incredible."

Lionel Messi was MLS's MVP this past season, scoring 20 goals and assisting in 11, for Inter Miami CF. (Photo by Michael Pimentel/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Their second fixture in the group will be against Palmeiras, opponents Al Ahly faced at the 2020 and 2021 Club World Cups. In the first encounter, the Egyptians won the third-place game on penalties after a goalless draw.

Brazil bounced back the following season with a 2-0 win in the semi-finals, before losing the final 2-1 to Chelsea in extra time. These clashes mean that Al Ahly's vice-president treats Palmeiras with the utmost respect.

He said: "Palmeiras is a world-class team. A great team, one of the best in South America. Egyptians are fans of Brazilian teams. All Brazilian teams are great, they have very focused players on the pitch and it's always difficult. We hope we can beat them in 2025."

Being in such a competitive group is an opportunity, but also a challenge. So much so that Al Ahly isn't setting ambitious goals before the ball rolls. The aim is to take it one step at a time.

Murtagy added: "Taking part in a Club World Cup like this is a privilege. To face the best teams in the world. The sky's the limit, but we have to take it step by step. First the group stage.

"The most important thing now, our focus, is to get past the group stage and qualify for the knockout stage."