Real Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to miss between two and three weeks with a muscular injury suffered while warming up ahead of his team's Champions League game against Braga on Wednesday.

Kepa, who joined Madrid on a season-long loan from Chelsea in August to stand in for the injured Thibaut Courtois, was left out of Carlo Ancelotti's starting line up for the game with Andriy Lunin starting in goal.

Kepa has a ruptured abductor muscle in his right leg and will be out for around 15 days, sources confirmed to ESPN. For his part, Jude Bellingham is awaiting his progress to see if he will be fit for Saturday's game against Valencia.

Kepa will miss league game against Valencia and his recovery during international break will determine his availability for Cadiz and the Champions League clash against Napoli on Nov. 29.

Kepa has six kept clean sheets in 13 appearances so far this season. Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid, meanwhile, announced on Thursday that midfielder Federico Valverde has extended his contract until June 2029.

The Uruguay international joined Madrid in the summer of 2016 at 18 years of age from Peñarol, and is in his sixth season with the club.

Valverde, 25, has made 220 appearances for Los Blancos and has won nine titles, including one Champions League and two LaLiga trophies.

Valverde, who started in his team's 3-0 win against Braga on Wednesday, is the latest Madrid player to have extended his contract with the club.

Madrid already announced new deals for Vinicius Junior., Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga this week.