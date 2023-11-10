Gab Marcotti reacts to Real Madrid's comfortable 3-0 win over Braga, that sees them qualify for the Champions League knockouts. (0:48)

Carlo Ancelotti has denied being concerned about Arda Güler's long-term future at Real Madrid after the teenage playmaker was ruled out with his third injury since joining the club in the summer.

Real Madrid beat competition from Barcelona to sign highly-rated Güler from Fenerbahce in a €20 million ($21.3m) deal in July, but he has yet to make his debut for the club.

Speaking in a news conference, Ancelotti confirmed that the Turkey international had picked up another muscular problem after being an unused substitute in Madrid's 3-0 UEFA Champions League win over Braga on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately it happened before the Braga game," Ancelotti said. "It didn't seem like much, but it's been bothering him since. It isn't serious. Obviously the player is depressed, because he's young and wants to contribute. It's a small step backwards, it isn't a relapse. He has the international break to recover."

Güler previously needed surgery on a meniscus injury in his right knee in August and then suffered a thigh problem in September, just as he had been given the all-clear to return to action.

"The first one was a rupture of the meniscus," Ancelotti said. "He had surgery. Often that changes your posture a bit, you play more with the other foot, and during your recovery from the meniscus you can have muscular problems. That's what has happened to Güler. His future is so bright.

"I have personal experience, when I was 21 I stopped [playing] for two years, and I came back. His future isn't in doubt. It's just a moment. Let's hope he can come back after the break."

Madrid have seen several players ruled out long-term this season, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Éder Militão both suffering ACL tears in August.

"You have to recover with calm," Ancelotti said, when asked what advice he'd offer Güler.

"It's normal that a player is affected, he's new here, he wants to contribute to the team. With an injured player it's always difficult. You're here at [Madrid's training ground] Valdebebas, your teammates train and play and you don't. His sadness and anger is quite normal. There's no hurry. Arda Güler's future is here and he'll do well, he has an extraordinary talent."

Ancelotti said star midfielder Jude Bellingham -- who missed the Braga game with a shoulder problem -- would be available to face Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday.

"The player says he feels comfortable," Ancelotti said. "He trained normally today. So he's available, and if nothing strange happens in these last few hours, I think he'll play."