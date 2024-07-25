Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that star summer signing Kylian Mbappé will fit right in to the club's lineup despite their already abundant offensive options.

Asked about Mbappé's preference for the left side by his former player John Obi Mikel, who co-hosts the Obi One Podcast, Ancelotti did not specify a role but said there is plenty of room up front.

"Honestly, I haven't thought about it," Ancelotti said about the player's ideal fit. "Fitting Mbappé in the team won't be a problem. It's important to remember what he said: He'll adapt to the team. The key is that each player has to contribute talent and quality in service to the team."

Real Madrid won the LaLiga and UEFA Champions League double last season, when it was typical for forwards Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo to move around under Ancelotti's attack.

Kylian Mbappé will join an already stacked attack at Real Madrid. Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

"Sometimes you can play on the left, sometimes you can play in the middle," Ancelotti said.

The expectation is that Madrid will start the season under a 4-3-3 scheme with Mbappé alongside Vinícius and Rodrygo. The manager could switch Mbappé to one of his other two teammates' spots during particular stretches.

"I see [Mbappé] him playing up front, and the attack is quite wide. The pitch is 68 meters wide, and we have to cover those 68 meters with the players in front," he joked.

"It could be Vinícius. Because if I ask you, where did Vinícius play last season, it's difficult to say. He didn't play like a [left] winger. The important key to an attacking play is the mobility of the players."

The Italian manager also shed light on his first conversation with Mbappé after his addition from Paris Saint-Germain became official last month.

"Two things: First, I gave him a warm welcome, because the reception from Real Madrid and the fans was exceptional," he said. "Second, I told him to rest, to go on vacation because it's a very long season for players."