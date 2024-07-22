Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid

With Kylian Mbappé joining Jude Bellingham and women's team star Carla Camacho on modeling duty for the occasion, Real Madrid have unfurled their new away kit for the 2024-25 season, while also casually flexing their new-look, extravagantly furnished squad.

Resplendent in golden orange, the jersey also features an angular, star-shaped graphic that feels apt given the prodigious talent on display, but is actually supposedly a visual reference to the night sky that twinkles above the Bernabeu on match nights.

Keen-eyed Real kit historians might also have noted that their new away shirt is also intended as a nod to the similarly vibrant all-orange third kit from 2013-14, the season during which the Spanish giants finally completed La Decima by winning the European Cup/Champions League for the 10th time.

Los Blancos have already won the competition a further five times since then and with Mbappe added to an already stacked roster, it's doubtlessly going to require quite the feat to prevent them from retaining their UEFA Champions League crown.