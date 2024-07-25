Manchester United unveil '90s-inspired dark blue away kit

Shaka Hislop explains why he does not agree with Manchester United's decision to extend Erik Ten Hag's contract. (1:06)

Manchester United have revealed their new away kit for 2024-25, which sees the Premier League club return to a classic blue change strip after spending last season in foul, murky green.

Technically, the specific hue of United's new away kit is "Night Indigo" so as not to be confused with the sky-blue hue favoured by their cross-city rivals.

Indeed, United have been dabbling in blue away kits since the early years of the 20th century. However, the specific inspiration for their latest offering has been drawn from their kits of the 1990s, which saw the club produce a number of blue-tinged alternative strips in quick succession.

As modelled by an array of contemporary stars, including Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw, Alejandro Garnacho and Ella Toone -- plus Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Casemiro, who might not be United players by the time they wear this kit -- the "M" graphic is intended as a homage to the embossed monogram detailing that can be found on several of the most popular United kits over the course of the decade.

Lisandro Martínez and Casemiro don the new away shirt. Manchester United

The 2024-25 jersey features a retro-styled all-over "M" graphic woven into the fabric and three light blue wavy lines knitted into the collar, which are supposed to represent the three rivers that flow through Manchester -- the Irk, the Medlock and the Mersey.

There is also more than a whiff of the "England one-day international cricket international" kit about it, as fans immediately noted when images of the kit began to leak on social media several months back.

Howzat!