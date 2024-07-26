Manchester City launch new third kit at New York block party

Open Extended Reactions

Jessica Park, Julian Alvarez and Ruben Dias show off the new kit while pink fabric billows around them. Puma

With the return of the Premier League on Aug. 16 edging ever closer, defending champions Manchester City have released their new third kit for the 2024-25 campaign.

The strip was launched as City embark on a whistle-stop preseason tour of the United States, with fans afforded their first glimpse of the fresh design at a special block party event organised by the club in New York.

The area on 49th Street and 5th Avenue outside the official Puma flagship store was transformed into a custom-built court which played host to live DJs, freestyle football demonstrations, basketball drills, dunk contests and various other activities.

Several City stars were in attendance with Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and boss Pep Guardiola all taking in the action from courtside as the worlds of football and basketball merged on the city streets.

The block party event also included the grand reveal of City's debonair new third kit, which sees the club return to a classic burgundy strip for the first time since 2017-18, having first adopted the colour as an alternative to sky blue throughout the 1950s and 60s.

The jersey is finished with gold trim and an interesting all-over graphic that is reminiscent of the large, billowing ship's sails found on City's crest. First introduced in 1960, the ship was originally based on one found on the City of Manchester coat of arms.

Jack Grealish models the new kit. Puma

Originally intended as a symbol of Manchester's thriving trade links, the use of the sail on City's latest third kit is intended to also reflect the relentless forward motion of the club to hoover up titles and trophies both at home and in Europe.