Nike unveils its last Premier League ball for 2024-25 season

Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

The Premier League and Nike have rolled out their official match ball for the 2024-25 campaign in the shape of the latest incarnation of the Nike Flight, the design which has been used for the past four years.

Rather than the large golden X's and vintage text used last season, the new update of the Flight ball sees an interesting neon yellow and purple graphic overlaid on the furrowed casing, which is designed to improved aerodynamic stability.

Inspired by the past. Ready for the future.



Introducing the 2024/25 Premier League @Nike Flight ball, available from @nikefootball now. — Premier League (@premierleague) July 22, 2024

After 25 years of partnership, the Flight will be the final Premier League ball offered by Nike. Puma is waiting in the wings to take over as official supplier from the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Several top-flight sides have already been spotted warming up with the 2024-25 Flight during preseason training, though the ball will see its first official use when Manchester United get the season underway against Fulham at Old Trafford on Aug. 16.