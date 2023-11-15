India vs Kuwait: Chhetri and co. aim to regain form in tricky World Cup qualifier

Open Extended Reactions

India begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers second round campaign with a potentially tricky away game against Kuwait at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City. In a group that also includes Qatar, it will be important for Igor Stimac's side to ensure that they take points that are available otherwise.

"The group is tough at the moment," Stimac said, "But we need to approach it game by game and prepare for it. To prepare well and to make sure that the national team gets enough time to secure the second spot in the group and qualify - that is our plan," the Indian head coach added.

Apart from Kuwait and Qatar, India will also face Afghanistan in the group, with the top two sides qualifying for the third round and assuring themselves of a spot at the 2027 AFC Asian Cup as well.

India look to arrest dip in form

After the highs of winning the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship in June and July, results haven't quite gone India's way since. In fact, Stimac's side are on a run of six games without a win in regulation 90 minutes, and that involves two matches against Kuwait at the SAFF Championship.

The King's Cup in Thailand in September saw a creditable 2-2 draw against Iraq before India lost on penalties, while they also lost to Lebanon in the third-place playoff. India then went to the Merdeka tournament in Malaysia last month and were beaten 4-2 by the hosts, in a game that laid bare how much work was still left to do for Stimac, ahead of the World Cup qualifiers and the AFC Asian Cup in January.

In the two games against Kuwait at the SAFF Championships, which were both drawn in regulation time, Stimac opted to use a high-intensity, pressing system, with Ashique Kuruniyan starting on the left wing. He's injured now, so the coach will be looking elsewhere for that role, should he choose to stick with a similar style of play.

The Indian men's football team is missing some crucial names from the squad on account of injuries. AIFF Media

India squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Mehtab Singh, Lalchungnunga, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh Naorem, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Lalengmawia (Apuia), Brandon Fernandes, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Manvir Singh, Rahul KP, Ishan Pandita, Vikram Partap Singh, Liston Colaco, Nandhakumar Sekar, Udanta Singh

Can India regain defensive solidity?

The big concern for Stimac will be how India were completely run ragged by the Malaysian attackers in the loss at the Merdeka tournament last month. The victories earlier in 2023 were built on a solid foundation of being compact in defence and hard to break down, but that was nowhere to be seen in Kuala Lumpur.

The absence of Anwar Ali due to injury is a blow, but arguably as important is the absence of Jeakson Singh in a screening role at the base of India's midfield. The Kerala Blasters midfielder has undergone shoulder surgery and is in a race against time to be fit for the Asian Cup in January.

Mehtab Singh had a torrid time alongside Sandesh Jhingan against the pace and directness of the Malaysian attacking players, but Stimac, given the lack of options, is likely to persist with the Mumbai City FC man at the heart of the defence. Both Nikhil Poojary and Akash Mishra were given a tough night by the pace and trickery of the Malaysian wingers, but Kuwait are a more familiar opponent whom India have faced twice this year, so there isn't much of a secret kept between these two teams.

Can Stimac set up solid base for spark around Chhetri in attack?

Even though India's defensive concerns were laid bare in Kuala Lumpur, they posed an attacking threat for most of the game, especially via their the two pacey wingers, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Naorem Mahesh Singh. In fact, India had a goal controversially disallowed and also missed a sitter through Sahal Abdul Samad, after a sensational goal from Mahesh earlier on in the game.

"If you see the stats of Chhangte, Mahesh and Sahal... I'm taking these names because they've done really well. We don't play with two strikers under Igor's (Stimac) system. But these three boys have done really well in creating chances, assisting and scoring a few important goals," said captain Sunil Chhetri ahead of the game.

Sahal Abdul Samad has had a superb start to his career at Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Dipayan Bose/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Sahal has had a rousing start to his ISL career at Mohun Bagan Super Giant. His work-rate coupled with his creativity is exactly what India need behind their front three. However, the base in midfield needs to be solid to allow Sahal to roam free in his creative role. Sahal's very style of play is high-risk, so for the team to get the best out of him, they would also have to be solid in defensive transitions when the ball is lost, which is where they were hurt in Malaysia.

The balance in midfield could be where this game is decided. If India come back home with points from this game, then they would have set their campaign up nicely.