India vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: Updates, live score, commentary from Asian Games

(Please wait a few seconds for the live blog to load. If it doesn't, please click here.)

India's Asian Games campaign in men's football faces the tough task of overcoming Saudi Arabia in the Round of 16 knockout tie on Thursday, September 28 at 5pm IST. Sunil Chhetri has scored two of India's three goals in the competition, in the most recent 1-1 draw against Myanmar, and the 1-0 win over Bangladesh. Rahul KP scored the only goal for Igor Stimac's side as they lost their opener 1-5 to China.

Four points were enough for India to qualify to the knockouts, beating out Myanmar on account of goals scored. Given India's squad wasn't a full-strength one, the knockouts were the best one could expect ahead of the games. With the might of Saudi Arabia in the pre-quarterfinal, there is the expectation that India's football campaign at the Asian Games could come to an end.

However, coach Igor Stimac is planning to give his opponents a tough game, saying "We need to analyse Saudi Arabia, their weak points and strength and prepare a starting XI to give them a hard time. We qualified for the knockouts round despite all the problems. I am very proud of the boys especially for Sunil and Sandesh. They led these youngsters without giving them opportunity to find alibi for the circus, I would say."

"Nurturing the young players is much easier with Sunil and Sandesh around. For a coach the most important place is the training pitch but that was hardly possible (here). The other thing is explanations, individual meetings, discussions what to do on certain situations on the pitch. When second half starts, fatigue kicks in and your brain does not work because oxygen is not coming."

Sunil Chhetri has featured in all three games and there is the worry of fatigue taking its toll after a packed calendar recently. "He (Chhetri) is not listening to his coach. I wanted to take him out in the 60th minute but he does not want to come out," Stimac joked.

Yet, the coach's mood is positive overall, even noting that he'd found a few new prospects for the national team, saying ""Qualifying for knockouts is the most satisfying thing. The biggest positive is, I found a couple of boys who will serve us really well in future. I can't tell their names, because if I do so, they may start flying."