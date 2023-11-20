Barcelona midfielder Gavi is unlikely to play again this season after the Catalan club confirmed he has torn his anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Spain on Sunday.
Gavi, 19 , has also suffered an associated injury to the lateral meniscus and will undergo surgery later this week.
Barça will provide a timeframe on his recovery after the operation, but Gavi is expected to miss the rest of the campaign and is also a major doubt for Euro 2024 and the Olympic Games with Spain next summer.
"Tests carried out on Monday morning on the first team player Gavi have shown that he has a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and an associated injury to the lateral meniscus," Barça said in a statement.
"The player will have surgery in the coming days after which a new medical update will be released."
Gavi was forced off midway through the first half of Spain's 3-1 win over Georgia after landing awkwardly when controlling the ball moments after a collision with Georgia's Luka Lochoshvili.
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said the incident with Lochoshvili was unrelated to the injury.