Terry Venables pictured in 2013. Photo by Tony Marshall - PA Images via Getty Images

Former England manager Terry Venables has died at the age of 80 after a long illness.

The news was announced in a statement released by the League Managers' Association on behalf of Venables' family.

It read: "We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness. We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives."

Venables, who also managed Tottenham Hotspur -- where he won the FA Cup in 1991-- and Barcelona, led England to the semifinals at the 1996 European Championship, which they hosted.

He also took charge of English sides Crystal Palace and Leeds United in a glittering managerial career.

During his time as Barcelona coach he won LaLiga, ending an 11-year spell without the title, and led them to the European Cup final.

Venables was also responsible for bringing British strikers Gary Lineker and Mark Hughes to Camp Nou.

"The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for," Lineker, who also played under Venables at Spurs and England, wrote on X. "He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend."

Venables started his professional career as a player with Chelsea in 1960 and played for Tottenham, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace before retiring to take over the manager's role there.

As a player, he made more than 500 league appearances and won the League Cup with Chelsea in 1965 and the FA Cup with Spurs in 1967. He made two international appearances for England.

Venables also had a two-year stint as chief executive of Spurs from 1991 to '93.

"We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Venables, our former player, manager and chief executive, who passed away on Saturday," Spurs said in a statement.