Transfer Talk: Bayern lead Madrid, City in race for Wirtz

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern Munich are the favorites to sign Florian Wirtz

Bayern Munich are positioned best in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

The 20-year-old's performances this season have caught the attention of multiple clubs across Europe, with Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester City all linked, but it is believed that it is the Bundesliga champions that will land him if they can reach an agreement over a fee.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

Wirtz is said to be fully focused on continuing his run of form in manager Xabi Alonso's side, where he has contributed to 15 goals in 17 games across all competitions this season, and he is yet to make a final decision on his future.

The BayArena hierarchy are looking to try and keep him for one more season, though they accept that the latest he will leave the club will be the summer of 2025, when he will enter the final 12 months of his deal.

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz could be one of the names that could join Bayern Munich in the future. (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona want to offer centre-back Ronald Araújo a new contract, reports Fabrizio Romano. After recent reports indicated that Bayern Munich were interested in the 24-year-old Uruguayan, the Blaugrana are said to have made extending his deal a priority, and they are expected to make an official offer to his agents soon. Araujo has been a key player for manager Xavi Hernandez's side, having started 12 games across all competitions this season.

- Chelsea striker Armando Broja wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, reports the Express. While the Blues are reported to be eyeing a forward in January, the 22-year-old is prepared to fight for his place despite interest from Fulham. He has struggled for first-team minutes under manager Mauricio Pochettino this season, with one goal across 144 minutes of football in the Premier League.

- Significant progress has been made during plans by Sporting Lisbon to extend the contract of defender Ousmane Diomande, says Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna. Multiple clubs including Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United are reported to be keeping tabs on his situation, but it looks as though the 19-year-old is set to commit his future to the Primeira Liga side for the time being. His current deal is said to include a release clause worth €80 million.

- Two Premier League clubs are interested in Bologna and Scotland international midfielder Lewis Ferguson, according to Tuttosport. Both Fulham and Nottingham Forest are reported to be monitoring him, with the 24-year-old maintaining form in Serie A with three goals and two assists in 13 games this season. Ferguson also scored seven goals in 32 league matches in the 2022-23 season, enjoying a bright spell after joining from Aberdeen last summer.

- Valencia are watching the progress of Internazionale midfielder Valentin Carboni, reveals Calciomercato. The 18-year-old has impressed in the Serie A of late while on loan at Monza, and it is reported that Los Che are now considering making an approach to sign him on a permanent basis in January. He has made six appearances this season and recently registered an assist earlier this month in the 3-1 win over Hellas Verona.