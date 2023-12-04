Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta insisted on Monday he wants Aaron Ramsdale to stay at Arsenal despite mounting speculation over a January move away from the club.

The 25-year-old has started just one Premier League game since Sept. 3 with summer loan signing David Raya replacing him as the Gunners' No. 1.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Sources have told ESPN that Ramsdale is attracting interest from a number of English clubs including Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Newcastle United are in the market for a goalkeeper after learning Nick Pope will be ruled out for at least four months due to a shoulder injury.

But Arteta said: "I want Aaron with us. I am very happy to have two very, very good goalkeepers and Aaron is staying with us."

England boss Gareth Southgate has warned Ramsdale his England place at Euro 2024 could be in jeopardy if he continues to play so infrequently. but Arteta insisted he "doesn't expect" that to be an issue.

"Have I spoken to him about it? Yes," continued Arteta. "He's willing to play. Like any player, he wants to play for Arsenal. That's what he wants to do. Then the other is a consequence.

"And as well for England it's not like he has started a lot of games, so hopefully we can help him be better here so then he can play for England.

"We want to be better, so we want to add to what we already have. That's the intention that we have."

However, pushed further on whether he could categorically rule out any prospect of Ramsdale leaving, specifically to join Newcastle, Arteta added: "Do you want me to put my five fingers [on the table]? I won't do that to any player. Any player. I cannot tell you that any Arsenal player is not going to leave in January. Or he is to stay here for the next three years.

"I won't say that no player is going to go to Newcastle. Or no member of the staff either. I won't say it. If you say yes or no, I won't say it."

Arsenal hope to have Takehiro Tomiyasu available for Tuesday's trip to Luton after the Japan international picked up a calf problem in Saturday's win over Wolves.