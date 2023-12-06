Watch some of Bryan Zaragoza's goals from the 2023-24 season with Granada. (1:53)

Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Bryan Zaragoza from LaLiga side Granada for an undisclosed fee, with the Spain international set to join the club at the end of 2023-24 season.

Zaragoza, 22, has signed a contract with the Bavarian giants through June 2029.

"Bryan Zaragoza is an explosive, very quick and extremely nimble winger, who can play on either side," Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said in a press release.

"He's unpredictable, can score and is very good one-v-one. He's already made his senior debut for Spain this year and has a lot of potential."

Bryan Zaragoza has signed a five-year deal at Bayern Munich. Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Zaragoza, who grew up in Malaga in southern Spain, made his first team debut with Granada in the 2021-22 Copa del Rey, before breaking into the squad more regularly during the following campaign in LaLiga2.

This season he has five goals and two assists in 14 LaLiga appearances. Zaragoza made his Spain debut during the qualifying campaign for Euro 2024, featuring in a 2-0 win over Scotland.