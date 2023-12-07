Transfer Talk: Saudi clubs interested in Robert Lewandowski

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window hasn't reopened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Saudi clubs interested in Barca's Lewandowski

The representatives of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski have received contact from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), according to Rudy Galetti.

The PIF hopes to begin discussions over a potential move that would see the 35-year-old make the switch to the Saudi Pro League, having previously had him on its radar in the summer.

Lewandowski chose to stay with the Blaugrana last season after helping them win the LaLiga title, following a campaign in which he scored 23 goals while assisting another seven in 34 matches.

Similar form this season has seen him contribute directly to 10 goals in 13 games, and there are still over two years remaining on his contract, which isn't set to expire until the summer of 2026.

But after clubs in Saudi Arabia successfully managed to sign Karim Benzema before missing out on attempts to sign both Lewandowski and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, the latest indicates that their interest in Europe's biggest stars is set to resurface when the winter transfer window opens.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Liverpool are keen on Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix, reports the Mirror. The 23-year-old is being considered as a potential replacement for Joël Matip, who as well as being set to enter the final six months of his deal, suffered an ACL injury in the 4-3 victory over Fulham on Sunday. Lacroix is reported to be available for a fee over £25m.

- AC Milan are considering signing Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in January, writes Calciomercato. The Rossoneri are on the lookout for a long-term No. 9 for the future and could activate the €17m release clause in the 27-year-old's contract to sign him. Guirassy has been one of the leading stars in Europe this season and scored his 17th goal of the campaign in the 2-0 DFB Pokal win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

- An agreement has been reached between Juventus and winger Federico Chiesa over a one-year contract extension, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri have been prioritising signing the 26-year-old to new terms as of late, but it is reported that the agreement has been reached on the basis that the club will consider offloading him if an offer from a suitable club arrives in the summer.

- West Ham are best positioned to secure the signature of Lyon winger Rayan Cherki, reports TeamTalk. The 20-year-old was recently reported to have been available for transfer on Thursday for a fee of €20m, and having previously been linked to Chelsea, it looks as though the Hammers are now at the front of the queue for him.

- Juventus are keeping close tabs on the situation of Lazio winger Felipe Anderson, reveals Matteo Moretto. Anderson is set to enter the final six months of his contract in January, and the Bianconeri are keen on landing him as a free transfer. The 30-year-old has contributed to five goals in 14 Serie A matches this season.