Pep Guardiola says he has not ruled out signing another contract extension at Manchester City.

Guardiola suggested towards the end of last season that he could leave the club at the end of the current contract, which expires in 2025.

But speaking on City's preseason tour of the U.S., the 53-year-old insisted he could yet decide to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

"I know maybe I was not correct to say in the right moment, when we won the Premier League, but I'm saying that I've been eight years in Man City so I'm not being here for eight more years," said Guardiola.

"That's why I'm closer to leaving than staying. But I didn't say I'm leaving.

"When I'm leaving, I will say I'm leaving. But I didn't say it.

"I will not rule it out absolutely to extend the contract. I just want to be sure it's the right decision, not just for me, for the club."

Pep Guardiola is preparing Man City for the new season on a tour of the United States. Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

Guardiola is preparing for his ninth season as City boss, already his longest stint as a manager after four years at Barcelona and three in charge of Bayern Munich.

He's had unprecedented success since arriving in 2016, winning six Premier League titles, including the last four in a row, and the Champions League.

The last contract extension was agreed in November 2022 and he had been widely expected to seek a national team job at the end of his deal in 2025.

"I've not given it consideration because I haven't decided I'm leaving," added Guardiola.

"When I decide, OK it's over, first of all, I will talk with my sporting director, my chairman, my CEO. That's the first.

"I will never do one step without my team, my club not knowing it. I'm incredibly grateful. When it happens, we will talk. When? I don't know when is the best.

"It doesn't mean to do it that way is perfect, or doing it another way is perfect. Or maybe in a few months, I will say, extend the contract. So I don't know."