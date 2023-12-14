Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea are ready to sanction the departure of several players including Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen and Noni Madueke to help fund their January transfer plans, sources have told ESPN.

Mauricio Pochettino said after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Everton that his side are "missing something" and "maybe we need to do some movement" in next month's window to rescue a dismal start that has left Chelsea languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Chelsea's primary target is a forward, with Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Brentford's Ivan Toney their preferred options, while Feyenoord's Santiago Giménez is also under consideration.

However, the club have limited funds available to ensure they comply with UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules and player departures would bolster their ability to compete in the January market.

Chalobah is expected to leave having not played a single minute so far this season due to an ongoing thigh injury. Crystal Palace are among the clubs interested in the 24-year-old.

Sources have told ESPN that Borussia Dortmund are tracking Maatsen but it is unclear at this stage whether they are willing to sign the Dutchman permanently in January.

Noni Madueke only signed for Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in January but he has fallen down the pecking order under Pochettino, starting just two games this season -- the last of which came in a 2-0 home defeat to Brentford on Oct. 28.

Sources have told ESPN that Pochettino's predecessor as Chelsea's permanent boss, Graham Potter, pushed hard for the signing of Madueke. The 21-year-old signed a seven-year contract -- with the option for a further year -- and so it is possible he could be allowed to leave on loan if a suitable offer arrives.

Chelsea are 12th in the Premier League, with 19 points after 16 games. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Armando Broja is in a similar situation but his future may depend on the success of Chelsea's pursuit to sign a new forward.

Pochettino has become frustrated at his team's inability to take chances, and although Christopher Nkunku is nearing his first-team debut after returning to training having suffered a knee injury in preseason, Chelsea still want to sign a forward next month.

Prising Osimhen from Napoli could prove tricky, while Brentford appear reluctant to allow Toney to leave mid-season. Both deals would be expensive.

Chelsea are also looking to strengthen other areas of the team with a goalkeeper and a centre-back among their likely targets.

Chelsea are monitoring Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's lack of game-time, but Mikel Arteta played down speculation the England international could leave the north London club next month.

ESPN reported in September that Chelsea were willing to listen to offers for Marc Cucurella although he has since played more often than expected due to Ben Chilwell's hamstring injury.

Cucurella almost joined Manchester United in the summer before a loan move collapsed and sources said Chelsea would be open to his exit in the right circumstances.