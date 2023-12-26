Open Extended Reactions

Kyle Walker is among several Manchester City players who have excelled for the club during the 2023 calendar year. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It has been a year of incredible achievements and records, with Manchester City achieving a Champions League-Premier League-FA Cup treble and Erling Haaland rewriting the history books by scoring 52 goals in his first season at the club, but 2023 hasn't just been about Pep Guardiola's team.

As the year reaches its end, Arsenal and Liverpool are fighting for the title again, while Aston Villa have emerged as surprise contenders under coach Unai Emery. Many teams and players have exceeded expectations and been consistent from January through to December, so with 2023 coming to a close, who makes the Team of the Year?

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez, Aston Villa

The Aston Villa goalkeeper has a powerful presence in Unai Emery's team, which was no doubt enhanced by his part in Argentina's World Cup triumph in 2022. Martinez has not only been an impressive keeper for Villa, but he has emerged as a leader. Beyond that, the reason why Emery's team have successfully played such a high defensive line this season is because of Martinez's anticipation behind the back four.

Éderson, Alisson Becker and Nick Pope have all had good years, but no keeper has been as crucial to his side as Martinez.

Defender: Kyle Walker, Manchester City

Manchester City were close to losing their right-back to Bayern Munich during the summer because of a delay in offering the 33-year-old a new contract. But after playing such an important role in City's Treble success last season -- remember how he dominated Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr in the Champions League semifinal -- Walker was eventually rewarded with a three-year deal.

The England fullback is getting better with experience, and his strength and pace make him the best in the business, though his Wolf of Wall Street-style contract reveal suggested he won't be going into the acting profession any time soon.

Defender: William Saliba, Arsenal

Arsenal were five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after Saliba helped the Gunners to a 3-0 win at Fulham on March 12, but that proved to be the France international's final game of the season because of a back injury and his absence derailed the team's title bid.

Arsenal would win just five of their remaining 11 league games without Saliba, losing three times, and the loss of the centre-back highlighted how important he is to Mikel Arteta's side. Over the course of 2023, Saliba has been the outstanding defender in the Premier League, and his return to action this season is a big reason why Arsenal are title challengers again.

Defender: Ezri Konsa, Aston Villa

Konsa has been a Premier League ever-present for Villa in 2023, with his form for Emery's side earning him a call-up into Gareth Southgate's England squad. With Tyrone Mings sidelined for the majority of this season due to injury, Konsa has been outstanding both at centre-back and right-back for the surprise title challengers, forming a solid defensive axis with Pau Torres and Diego Carlos.

Villa stunned Manchester City and Arsenal with 1-0 wins at Villa Park this season, and Konsa was unflappable in both games.

It hasn't been a vintage year for left-backs, with Andy Robertson and Luke Shaw hit by injury and loss of form at times, and neither Arsenal nor Manchester City operating with a specialist on the left side of defence. But one left-back who has excelled and been a key figure for his team is Newcastle's Burn.

The 31-year-old personifies manager Eddie Howe's success in coaxing significant improvements from players -- Miguel Almirón and Joelinton are other examples -- and Burn is at the top of the list. Released by Fulham in 2016, Burn has grabbed his big chance at Newcastle and played in the Carabao Cup final and Champions League this year.

Midfielder: Rodri, Manchester City

The Spain midfielder is arguably the most important player in the Premier League -- when he doesn't play, Manchester City can't win. Rodri has missed three league games, and a Carabao Cup tie, through suspension this season and City have lost every one of them.

The 27-year-old capped an outstanding 2022-23 campaign by scoring the winning goal against Inter Milan in the Champions League final, but the defensive midfielder's worth to Pep Guardiola's side has become even clearer in his absence.