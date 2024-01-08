Open Extended Reactions

The 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar is set to kick off on Jan. 12, 2024, with the final slated for Feb. 10 at the Lusail Stadium. The 18th edition of the tournament -- originally planned to be held in China but postponed due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic -- will have 24 nations competing for the title, including finals debutants Tajikistan.

Can Qatar capitalise on home advantage and defend their title as champions of Asia? Will South Korea star Son Heung-min or Japan speedster Kaoru Mitoma help their nations live up to their favourites tag? Will this be the tournament that the likes of Indonesia, India and Malaysia begin to realise their enormous latent potential?

ESPN previews each of the Asian Cup's 24 teams in the tournament with everything you need to know about the sides, split into the groups they will be in.

Defending champions and tournament hosts Qatar will play the opening match of the 2024 against Lebanon on January 12. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

GROUP A

Also known as: The Maroons

FIFA world rank: 58

Betting line: +800 to win

Manager: Tintín Márquez

An experienced Spaniard drafted in from Qatar Stars League side Al Wakrah, Márquez was appointed less than a month out from the Asian Cup after the Qatar FA sacked former Real Madrid boss Carlos Queiroz.

One to watch: Almoez Ali

The scorer of nine goals in the 2019 iteration of the Asian Cup -- a new tournament record -- Ali has scored five goals and grabbed eight assists across Al Duhail's opening 18 games of the campaign.

Expectations

After being eliminated from their home World Cup without recording a single point -- the first-ever host nation to do so -- the defending champions and hosts will feel extra pressure to capitalise on a favourable draw and make a run deep into the knockouts.

Also known as: The Crowns

FIFA world rank: 106

Betting line: +15000 to win

Manager: Petar Šegrt

An intrepid Croatian coach who has also had stints with Georgia, Afghanistan (before the Taliban takeover), and the Maldives, Šegrt has overseen a rise in Tajiki football's fortunes, highlighted by a first-ever Asian Cup appearance and undefeated start to AFC World Cup qualifying.

One to watch: Parvizdzhon Umarbayev

Plying his trade in the midfield of Bulgarian first division side CSKA 1948 Sofia, Umarbayev was on the scoresheet as Tajikistan handed Pakistan a 6-1 shellacking in World Cup qualification in November.

Expectations

Improving their standing in recent years and finally reaching the Asian Cup, the Tajiks are capable of belying their name recognition and sneaking out of Group A.

Also known as: The Cedars

FIFA world rank: 107

Betting line: +20000 to win

Manager: Miodrag Radulović

Previously leading the Cedars between 2015 and 2019, when he guided them to a first-ever qualification for the Asian Cup in 2019 (their previous appearance in 2000 came as hosts), Radulović returned to the Lebanon post just a month out from this year's tournament after the exit of Nikola Jurčević.

One to watch: Hassan Maatouk

An elder statesman of Lebanese football, Maatouk has made over 100 appearances for his nation amidst a club career that has seen him bang goals across both the UAE and his homeland. Former Sweden youth international Leonardo Chahine has begun the process of switching to Lebanon but his international clearance has not arrived in time for the Asian Cup.

Expectations

A 1-1 draw with Bangladesh in a recent World Cup qualifier doesn't bode well for Lebanon, who will need strong showings against China and Tajikistan in Group A if they're a chance of progressing from the group.

Also known as: Team Dragon

FIFA world rank: 79

Betting line: +3300 to win

Manager: Aleksandar Janković

Having been involved in the China setup since 2018, Janković worked his way up the youth ranks before landing the senior team job last February and has previous experience at notable European clubs such as Red Star Belgrade and Standard Liege.

One to watch: Wu Lei

It is impossible to look past Wu Lei as China's main man, a status he has boasted for the past decade or so. He made his professional debut at just 14 and had a notable three-and-a-half year stint with Spanish outfit Espanyol, where he memorably scored a derby goal against Barcelona in LaLiga. Now 32, this tournament shapes as a pivotal one for the Shanghai Port striker.

Expectations

China will be one of the Asian Cup's most intriguing contenders given they are one of the continent's traditional powerhouses, but they've yet to taste the ultimate success having finished as runners-up twice, while their recent form will be cause for concern -- especially after they began the year with a first defeat to Hong Kong in 29 years.

Shanghai Port star Wu Lei, 32, will lead the line for Team Dragon at the Asian Cup. Chen Zhonghao/Xinhua via Getty Images

GROUP B

Also known as: The White Wolves

FIFA world rank: 68

Betting line: +2500 to win

Manager: Srečko Katanec

In this third stint at the helm of an Asian nation, Katanec will be -- at the very least -- looking to achieve with Uzbekistan what he managed with Iraq at the 2019 Asian Cup, when he led his former side to the round of 16 before they were beaten by eventual champions Qatar.

One to watch: Odiljon Hamrobekov

With captain and star striker Eldor Shomurodov missing through injury, Uzbekistan will hope their need for that added bit of class will come in the form of playmaker Hamrobekov, who was once a highly rated prospect and is now a consistent contributor at the age of 27 -- even if he is yet to take the next step in plying his trade outside of Asia.

Expectations

The White Wolves are hardly pushovers on the Asian Cup stage and have never failed to make it out of the groups in the past five editions, but going deeper into the competition will now be the goal for Katanec and his charges -- with their sole semifinal appearance coming in 2011.

Also known as: Nosour Qasioun (The Qasioun Eagles)

FIFA world rank: 91

Betting line: +7500 to win

Manager: Héctor Cúper

A tactician who needs no introduction from his time in charge of the likes of Inter Milan and Valencia, Cúper has been in charge of Syria since last February and raised quite a few eyebrows by excluding veteran duo Omar Al Soma and Mahmoud Al Mawas from his 26-man squad.

One to watch: Omar Kharbin

In the absence of Al Soma, Syria's likeliest source of goals will be Kharbin -- a former Asian Footballer of the Year in 2017 who has however been severely hampered by injuries in recent years.

Expectations

Syria are always capable of matching it with the continent's leading lights, as they proved when they came close to qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, but with the injured Mardik Mardikian and Mohammed Osman -- who join the omitted Al Soma and Al Mawas on a significant list of absentees -- they might just be lacking the required quality and experience.

Also known as: The Blue Tigers

FIFA world rank: 102

Betting line: +25000 to win

Manager: Igor Štimac

The former West Ham United and Derby County centre-back has overseen a solid improvement since taking the India job in 2019. A former coach of his native Croatia, Štimac, who has consulted with an astrologer on team selections, recently downplayed the importance of the Asian Cup compared to ensuring the Blue Tigers progress to the next phase of World Cup qualification.

One to watch: Sandesh Jhingan

A rock at the back for FC Goa, 30-year-old Jhingan was previously on the books of Croatian side HNK Šibenik (albeit a calf injury prevented him from making an appearance before returning to India) and will, alongside goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, need to be in fine form if India are to stage any shocks in Qatar.

Expectations

While the Blue Tigers are likely to be one of the best-supported teams in Qatar thanks to a large Indian expat population, the fact that their own coach has moved to lessen expectations means it is difficult to see India emerging from a tough Group B.

Also known as: The Socceroos

FIFA world rank: 25

Betting line: +650 to win

Manager: Graham Arnold

After stunning observers both at home and abroad by leading the Socceroos into the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, "Arnie" now has the task of improving a record that has seen him lead Australia to quarterfinal exits in two previous Asian Cups.

One to watch: Harry Souttar

Souttar exists in a peculiar position where he has been effectively banished from Enzo Maresca's plans at promotion-bound Championship side Leicester City, but remains one of his nation's most important players; a defensive titan (with a celebrated history in Qatar) and a weapon at set pieces with his 6-foot-6 frame.

Expectations

Despite a tough draw that sees Saudi Arabia potentially waiting in the quarterfinals, reaching the final 16 at a World Cup has raised expectations Down Under. Anything short of a semifinal will be a failure.

GROUP C

Also known as: Team Melli

FIFA world rank: 21

Betting line: +650 to win

Manager: Amir Ghalenoei

Following the departure of coach Queiroz upon conclusion of their 2022 World Cup campaign, Iran turned to Ghalenoei and handed him a second spell in charge of Team Melli. He is yet to taste defeat, with a record of 10 wins from the last 12 matches.

One to watch: Mehdi Taremi

As a two-time top scorer in Portugal's Primeira Liga and with plenty of UEFA Champions League experience under his belt since he joined Porto in 2020, Taremi can now lay claim to being one of Asia's leading strikers and will be key to Iran's chances of winning the Asian Cup.

Expectations

Despite their status as three-time champions, Iran's last Asian Cup triumph came all the way back in 1976, and the pressure to end their title drought has only intensified at recent editions given that the quality in their ranks suggests they should be more than good enough to claim the crown.

Also known as: Al Abyad (The Whites)

FIFA world rank: 64

Betting line: +2500 to win

Manager: Paulo Bento

After leading South Korea to the round of 16 and earning praise for his positive approach, Bento, who was capped 35 times by his native Portugal, departed the Taegeuk Warriors following the 2022 World Cup and took over the UAE in July.

One to watch: Ali Mabkhout

The third-leading scorer in Asian Cup history -- he will overtake the legendary Ali Daei if he can net six in Qatar -- Mabkhout holds goal-scoring records for club side Al-Jazira, the UAE Pro League and the UAE national team.

Expectations

Unlikely to top a group containing Iran, the UAE will nonetheless fancy their chances against the second-placed finisher of Group A, setting up a potential quarterfinal meeting with Japan.

Also known as: The Dragons

FIFA world rank: 150

Betting line: +25000 to win

Manager: Jorn Andersen

After a well-travelled career on the pitch that saw him play for 10 different clubs, Andersen has followed up with a similarly eventful managerial career, including a stint with North Korea a while back. The Norwegian tactician is at the helm of Hong Kong, where he has achieved several monumental feats including reaching the Asian Cup for the first time since 1968, a maiden semifinal appearance at the Asian Games and a first win over China in 39 years.

One to watch: Michael Udebuluzor

Still only 19, Udebuluzor -- who has born in Hong Kong in 2004 while his Nigerian father was playing for local side Rangers -- already has two international goals from five caps and is currently looking to break through in the third tier of German football with Ingolstadt.

Expectations

Making their first appearance in over five decades and as the lowest-ranked team at the tournament, Hong Kong are likely to find the going tough in what looks a difficult group -- but should still be looking for some creditable performances as a platform to build on for the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Also known as: The Lions of Canaan

FIFA world rank: 99

Betting line: +7500 to win

Manager: Makram Daboub

Daboub and his side have been based out of Jordan during their preparations for the Asian Cup, with the Tunisian mentoring his players on a footballing and emotional level against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

One to watch: Oday Dabbagh

One of his nation's brightest-ever talents, Jerusalem-born Dabbagh's prodigious goal-scoring talents saw him rise through the Palestinian and Kuwaiti leagues before earning a career in Europe, first in Portugal and now at Royal Charleroi in the Belgian top flight.

Expectations

In their third successive Asian Cup, Palestine has the talent to push for progression as a group runner-up or, at the very least, as one of the best third-placed finishers.

Oday Dabbagh, 25, has been in sparkling form for Royal Charleroi this season. Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

GROUP D

Also known as: Merah Putih (The Red and White)

FIFA world rank: 146

Betting line: +25000 to win

Manager: Shin Tae-Yong

Indonesia pulled off quite the coup in 2020 when they secured the services of Shin Tae-yong, who masterminded South Korea's stunning 2-0 win over Germany that eliminated the then-defending champions from the 2018 World Cup, and he has thus far been lauded for bringing through an exciting generation of talent.

One to watch: Marselino Ferdinan

A 19-year-old prodigy who is already plying his trade in Europe after catching the eye of Belgian club Deinze, Marselino's fearless approach to taking the game on coupled with his undeniable talent should make him one of the tournament's most exciting youngsters should Shin decide to unleash him right from the off.

Expectations

Even for one of the world's most passionate and demanding fanbases, the Merah Putih faithful are unlikely to be expecting their team to go far, although a win over Vietnam could be a must given that regional bragging rights will be on offer.

Also known as: Usood al-Rafidayn (Lions of Mesopotamia)

FIFA world rank: 63

Betting line: +3300 to win

Manager: Jesús Casas

A former assistant to both Luis Enrique and Robert Moreno in the Spain national team setup, as well as to Javi Gracia at Watford, Casas took charge of Iraq back in November 2022 -- marking his return as a head coach for the first time since 2013, and his first major job after previous stints in the lower leagues.

One to watch: Zidane Iqbal

Although Iraq have no shortage of established players such as Ali Adnan, Mohanad Ali and Bashar Resan, it will be impossible not to keep a close eye on the 20-year-old Iqbal -- a one-time Manchester United prospect who has since moved to Eredivisie outfit Utrecht for the next stage of his career.

Expectations

While they have won the Asian Cup before back in 2007, Iraq are no longer regarded among the continent's elite but are still a capable team and anything less than reaching the round of 16 -- as they did last time out -- is likely to be viewed as a failure.

Also known as: The Golden Star Warriors

FIFA world rank: 94

Betting line: +10000 to win

Manager: Philippe Troussier

A veteran coach who has featured at two World Cups, Troussier took charge of Vietnam last March following the departure of the hugely-popular Park Hang-Seo, who had guided the Southeast Asian outfit to the upper echelon of Asian football when they were one of 12 teams in the final round of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

One to watch: Nguyễn Quang Hải

Although the hype surrounding him has diminished slightly, especially after a disappointing spell in the second tier of French football with Pau, Quang Hải remains Vietnam's biggest talent and has a habit of shining on the big stage -- as he did at the last Asian Cup when he inspired his nation to a quarterfinal appearance.

Expectations

Vietnam have it all to do if they are to make it out of the group stage once again, but they have a penchant for causing an upset and, with Indonesia a team they are fully capable of beating, they might just need one result against the other two Group D teams to sneak into the knockout round.

Also known as: Samurai Blue

FIFA world rank: 17

Betting line: +140 to win

Manager: Hajime Moriyasu

A man with his fair share of critics for a perceived overly cautious approach at times, Moriyasu did mastermind memorable wins over Germany and Spain at the last World Cup, which earned him a contract extension through to 2026.

One to watch: Kaoru Mitoma

Having had to bide his time when he was initially sent out for a loan spell in Belgium after his move to Brighton, Mitoma has since established himself as one of the Premier League's most exciting players after a breakout 2022-23 campaign which reaped 10 goals in 41 appearances for the Seagulls.

Expectations

Being the tournament's most successful team with four titles to their name, and as the continent's top-ranked nation at present, Japan will be expected to go all the way -- especially since it is now 13 years since they were last crowned champions of Asia.

Kaoru Mitoma, 26, is at the vanguard of yet another excellent generation of Japanese footballers. Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

GROUP E

Also known as: The Taegeuk Warriors

FIFA world rank: 23

Betting line: +450 to win

Manager: Jürgen Klinsmann

Poor results and a significant amount of time spent outside Korea despite his stated intentions meant the German legend and former USMNT boss had an ignominious start to his tenure with the Taegeuk Warriors, albeit results have improved as of late.

One to watch: Son Heung-Min

A genuine contender for Asia's greatest-ever player, let alone one of this tournament's best, Son has returned to form under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur and is capable of driving Korea to glory.

Expectations

Despite their reputation as one of Asia's best, Korea hasn't won an Asian Cup since they did so on home soil in 1960; but with the likes of Son, Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae, and rising Premier League star Hwang Hee-Chan present, staging a push to end this 60-year drought will be the goal.

Also known as: The Chivalrous Ones

FIFA world rank: 87

Betting line: +7500 to win

Manager: Hussein Ammouta

A former Morocco international who had several stops with Middle Eastern clubs during his playing days, the Asian Cup will be Ammouta's first major international tournament as a coach.

One to watch: Musa Al-Taamari

The first ever Jordanian to play in Ligue 1 (just don't call him "the Jordanian Messi") Al-Taamari has hit the ground running since arriving at Montpellier from Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven, scoring three goals and three assists as a fixture on the right wing.

Expectations

Jordan and Bahrain will most likely duke it out to see who can progress alongside South Korea in Group E, with both targeting Malaysia as an opponent to bolster their hopes of progression.

Also known as: Muharabi Dilmun

FIFA world rank: 86

Betting line:. +10000 to win

Manager: Juan Antonio Pizzi

A one-time LaLiga and two-time Copa del Rey winner with Barcelona, as well as a 22-time Spain representative, Pizzi has significant experience at club and international level in Asia (leading Saudi Arabia into a round of 16 elimination at the 2019 Asian Cup) -- a history that touted when he took over Bahrain in July.

One to watch: Abdulla Yusuf Helal

A towering forward, Helal left Indonesian side Persija to sign with Mladá Boleslav in June, having previously played with Bohemians 1905, Slavia Prague, and Liberec in the Czech top-flight.

Expectations

Bahrain should fancy their chances of getting past Malaysia and battling it out with Jordan to ensure progression alongside South Korea from Group E, with a potential meeting with Saudi Arabia then on tap.

Also known as: Harimau Malaya (The Malaya Tigers)

FIFA world rank: 130

Betting line: +20000 to win

Manager: Kim Pan-Gon

By no means the most high-profile of appointments when he was handed the reins at the start of 2022, Kim Pan-Gon has since endeared himself to the Harimau Malaya faithful with a 66.7% winning record -- including two from two in the ongoing second round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

One to watch: Arif Aiman

Widely regarded as the brightest talent Malaysian football has produced in recent years, and still only 21, Aiman already has two national Most Valuable Player awards to go with the three Malaysia Super League titles he has won with Johor Darul Ta'zim. It seems only a matter of time before he earns himself a move abroad.

Expectations

Returning to the Asian Cup for the first time since they co-hosted the tournament in 2007, Malaysia will be looking to give a good account of themselves but, given their recent form under Kim, a couple of upsets may not be beyond them, which could be enough to see them sneak out of the group stage.

Malaysia winger Arif Aiman, 21, is one of the most exciting talents to come out of Southeast Asia in decades. Wong Fok Loy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

GROUP F

Also known as: The Green Falcons

FIFA world rank: 56

Betting line: +700 to win

Manager: Roberto Mancini

Arguably the highest-profile coach at the tournament, Mancini has not exactly had the smoothest start since taking over from Hervé Renard last August after going winless in his first four matches at the helm -- although the Green Falcons have won their last three games without conceding a goal to head into the tournament in decent form.

One to watch: Saud Abdulhamid

Although talismanic playmaker Salem Al-Dawsari remains Saudi Arabia's standout talent, Saud Abdulhamid has emerged as a key player over the past 12 months or so -- especially after a handful of breakout displays at the last World Cup -- and will be an influential figure either in defence or midfield.

Expectations

With the ever-growing interest in Saudi Arabian football in the wake of the raft of big-name signings in the Saudi Pro League, there will also be increased expectations on the national team to deliver a first Asian Cup since 1996 -- especially given they are always among the leading contenders.

Also known as: The War Elephants

FIFA world rank: 113

Betting line: +15000 to win

Manager: Masatada Ishii

Despite achieving plenty of success under previous coach Alexandre Polking, Thailand curiously opted to replace him with Ishii back in November and the Japanese boss will head into the Asian Cup with just one game in charge of the War Elephants under his belt -- a 5-0 loss to his country of birth at the start of the month.

One to watch: Supachok Sarachat

In the absence of star man Chanathip Songkrasin, who has arguably been the best playmaker in Southeast Asia for the past decade, plenty of responsibility will now fall on Supachok, who has followed a similar career path to his compatriot by earning a move to Japan and subsequently shining with Consadole Sapporo.

Expectations

Having reached the round of 16 last time out, the target for Thailand will be do the same at the very least, although expectations might have to be tempered with a new coach in charge and with two key players -- Chanathip and veteran striker Teerasil Dangda -- absent.

Also known as: The White Falcons

FIFA world rank: 98

Betting line: +20000 to win

Manager: Štefan Tarkovič

Appointed to succeed the celebrated tenure of Aleksandr Krestinin last April, Tarkovič has previously served as the coach of his native Slovakia and is the first non-Kyrgyz or Russian coach in the team's history.

One to watch: Joel Kojo

Born in Ghana, Kojo secured Kyrgyz citizenship and was rewarded with a call-up to the White Falcons by Tarkovič thanks to his prolific goal-scoring form in the Kyrgyz Premier League.

Expectations

Though well-established in Central Asian football, Kyrgyzstan surprised by reaching the round of 16 in 2019 and will grapple with Thailand and Oman to be the best non-Saudi side to emerge from Group F.

Also known as: The Reds

FIFA world rank: 74

Betting line: +5000 to win

Manager: Branko Ivanković

The well-travelled Croatian coach has been linked with a return to Iranian giants Persepolis, where he spent four seasons, but for now Ivanković needs to focus on arresting some recent sputtering form with the Reds.

One to watch: Jameel Al-Yahmadi

One of the select few Omani players playing outside their homeland, Al-Yahmadi has been in Qatar since 2019 and was a key part of his nation's run to the knockouts at the 2019 Asian Cup.

Expectations

With Saudi Arabia, Thailand and the Kyrgyz Republic keeping them company in Group F, Ivanković's side face an uphill climb to progress from the group stages.