Manchester United expect Anthony Martial to leave in the summer, a source has told ESPN, despite a suggestion from manager Erik ten Hag that there are ongoing negotiations over a new contract.

Ten Hag confirmed at a news conference on Thursday that United have not activated an extension to Martial's deal which would have kept him at Old Trafford until June 2025.

The Dutchman said the club are "talking" to Martial and his representatives but, according to a source, the discussions are unlikely to result in a new contract. Without fresh terms being agreed, the Frenchman will leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Martial has spent eight-and-a-half years at United following his move from Monaco in 2015, scoring 90 goals in 317 games.

Anthony Martial's Manchester United career could soon be coming to an end. Danehouse Photography Ltd/Getty Images

He's missed the last month because of illness and ahead of the FA Cup third tie with Wigan Athletic on Monday, Ten Hag said he does not expect the 28-year-old to be available for the game at the DW Stadium.

Ten Hag confirmed on Thursday that United have triggered one-year extensions for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelöf which will keep the pair under contract until 2025.

The club have decided against triggering a similar option for Raphaël Varane but are open to extending the defender's contract on reduced terms.

Varane will be out of contract in June and has been free to negotiate with clubs outside the Premier League from Jan.1.

United are moving closer to loaning Jadon Sancho to former club Borussia Dortmund. The German side are set to pay a small loan fee and make a contribution to the 23-year-old's wages.

"I can't say anything about that," Ten Hag said on Thursday.

"We have to wait and see how things are going. When we have news, we will tell you. I can't say anything about this subject because there is no news."