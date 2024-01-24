Why returning to Chivas is a 'dream scenario' for Chicharito (2:32)

Javier "Chicharito" Hernández has signed a contract with Mexican team Chivas, the club with which he started his professional career in 2006.

"Chicharito is back home!" read a news release from the Liga MX side on Wednesday.

"ChivaBrothers, it's official! Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández returns to the team of his amores for the Clausura 2024. We are convinced that his love for the institution, the experience acquired during his successful career and the leadership that characterizes him will be reflected in this new stage with Chivas."

Hernández, 35, left MLS club LA Galaxy in November as his contract was expiring and he hadn't played for the team since suffering an ACL injury in June last year.

"My home, my family, my team, my everything," he posted on social media, with a video attached that confirmed his move. "See you soon!"

According to ESPN sources, he had offers from other teams in MLS, Europe, and the Middle East, but none was as appealing as a return to Guadalajara, the city he grew up in.

He scored 39 goals in 82 appearances in MLS for LA Galaxy across four seasons, earning an All-Star Award in 2022 for his exploits.

Prior to moving to the U.S., Hernández played across Europe for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Sevilla, West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen, winning two Premier League titles.

He is the all-time leading goalscorer for Mexico's men's national team, scoring 52 goals in 109 appearances. But he has not played for El Tri since 2019.

Chivas, Liga MX's second-most successful side, finished fifth in the 2023 Apertura regular-season table and were then knocked out in the quarterfinal stage of the ensuing playoffs.

Last month, Chivas mutually parted ways with head coach Veljko Paunovic, who has since been replaced by former Boca Juniors and Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago.

Chivas have not won either of their Liga MX Clausura games so far, drawing with Santos Laguna and losing to Tigres to leave them in 10th.

They face Club Tijuana in their next game on Friday.