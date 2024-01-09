Julien Laurens does not think Girona will take their foot off the gas in LaLiga after their dramatic 4-3 win over Atlético Madrid. (1:49)

Girona defender David López was handed a four-match ban on Tuesday after he incorrectly accused a referee of being disrespectful towards him during a LaLiga match in October.

The 34-year-old, who later apologised for making the accusation, has also been hit with a €601 ($656) fine by the Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee.

López, who has featured in 15 of Girona's 19 league games this season, has 10 days to appeal.

The Spanish Referee Committee (CTA) reported López to the Spanish FA after he claimed referee Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias had "disrespected" and "insulted" him during Girona's 5-2 league win against Almería on Oct. 22.

David López has received a four match ban from the Spanish FA. David Ramirez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The CTA waited for López to rectify his comments after verifying that the referee had not insulted the player by listening to audio from the match.

López, 34, apologised on Nov. 8 to Ortiz Arias and to the referee committee.

Girona are level on 48 points with Real Madrid at the top of the LaLiga table at the halfway mark of the season.

They have won 15 and lost one of their 19 league games.

If there is no appeal, López will miss upcoming matches against Almeria, Sevilla, Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad but would be available for next month's league game at Real Madrid.