André Onana is set to miss Cameroon's first game at the Africa Cup of Nations to make himself available for Manchester United's Premier League fixture against Tottenham, a source has told ESPN.

Onana was given permission by the Cameroonian FA to skip a warm-up camp in Saudi Arabia to feature for United against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Monday.

The goalkeeper is set to delay his departure even further to play against Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday, and a source has told ESPN that the Cameroon Federation have accepted he is unlikely to be available for their first AFCON group game against Guinea 24 hours later on Jan. 15.

Onana is set to play in the final two games in Group C against Senegal on Jan. 19 and Gambia on Jan. 23.

He will miss United's FA Cup fourth round tie against either Newport County or Eastleigh on the weekend of Jan. 27-28 and could remain with Cameroon until Feb. 11 if they were to reach the final of the tournament, which is being held in Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to be in the stands for the first time since agreeing a deal to buy a 25% stake in United when Tottenham visit Old Trafford this weekend.

Ratcliffe, chairman and CEO of INEOS, has held talks with manager Erik ten Hag at Carrington and met members of the first team squad and will attend his first game on Sunday.

INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford was at the DW Stadium for the 2-0 win over Wigan on Monday alongside Jean-Claude Blanc, chief executive of INEOS sport, and current football director John Murtough.

Brailsford and Blanc are set to take up INEOS' two seats on United's board once Ratcliffe's minority stake is ratified.

A source has told ESPN that Brailsford has been a constant presence at Carrington since the deal was announced on Christmas Eve and has been holding a series of meetings with key personnel during the transition period before the agreement is officially signed off.