Ajax coach John van 't Schip has confirmed the club's interest in signing former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Sources told ESPN earlier this week that Henderson, who is unsettled in Saudi Arabia, is wanted by Ajax as well as teams from the Premier League and Bundesliga.

Speaking ahead of the Eredivisie game against Go Ahead Eagles, Van 't Schip told ESPN Netherlands that talks are underway about a transfer.

"There is serious talk going on with Henderson," Van 't Schip said. "He still has some things to arrange in Saudi Arabia.

"It could be a nice match. It's no secret that we could really use that type of player. Other guys can benefit from that."

However, a source told ESPN that Al Ettifaq may not be keen to let the veteran midfielder leave only months after signing him.

Jordan Henderson could be set to depart Al Ettifaq. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Henderson, 33, moved to the Saudi Pro League from Liverpool in July 2023, ending a 12-year stay at Anfield that saw him win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

However, Al Ettifaq are reluctant to see the England international depart as it could affect the reputation of not only the club but also the league.

Ajax are willing to pay a small transfer fee but are not keen on a loan move, a source told ESPN. The Eredivisie side recognise Henderson's transfer value will only decrease due to his age.

If no compromise is found with Al Ettifaq in the next fortnight, Ajax could switch their attention to other targets in order to strengthen their midfield.