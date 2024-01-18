Open Extended Reactions

Liga MX's León have signed former Mexico captain and five-time World Cup participant Andrés Guardado, the club said on Thursday.

The 37-year-old midfielder, who retired from the national team in 2023 after a record-breaking 179 appearances for Mexico, has now returned to Liga MX after last playing for boyhood club Atlas in 2007.

After leaving Atlas, Guardado had a lengthy 17-year run in European club soccer that took him through Deportivo La Coruña, Valencia, Bayer Leverkusen, PSV Eindhoven, and most recently, Real Betis.

Guardado stands as the Mexican with the most seasons in European soccer and as the all-time non-domestic leader in appearances (218) with Real Betis.

Andrés Guardado had a 17-year run in European soccer. Getty Images

"The Green and White Captain has been key in the sporting growth in recent years. With him, the team has qualified for European competitions four times and also won the Copa del Rey in 2022," Real Betis said in a statement.

"The Club would like to effusively thank Guardado for his services and wish him all the best in the future."

Under the guidance of new manager Jorge Bava, León kicked off the 2024 Clausura season on Wednesday with a 2-1 loss at home to Tigres.

Earlier in December, the 2023 Concacaf Champions League winners were knocked out in their debut match at the Club World Cup after a 1-0 loss to Urawa Red Diamonds.