Italian authorities have identified four more people suspected of racially abusing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and they will be banned from stadiums for five years, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The game between Udinese and Milan on Saturday was halted briefly after Maignan alerted the referee about the chanting directed at him.

A man from the city of Udine, and a woman and two other men from the local area were picked out after an analysis of video footage from the Bluenergy Stadium, local police said in a statement. Their details have been passed on to prosecutors.

The five-year ban is the maximum that can be given to first-time offenders.

Another suspect was identified and given a stadium ban earlier this week and Udinese said they would seek to impose a lifetime ban on offenders.

The club itself has been ordered to play one match behind closed doors after the latest episode of racism to blight Italian soccer.