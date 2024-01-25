Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé has received an offer to join Real Madrid as a free agent next summer and another to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, but the France international remains undecided on his future, sources have told ESPN.

One source told ESPN that Madrid have asked Mbappé for a definitive answer in the coming weeks to plan for the 2024-2025 season but other sources close to the forward say he does not actually have a deadline to make a decision.

Mbappé, who is out of contract with PSG at the end of the season, has been free to negotiate with other clubs since Jan. 1.

Madrid have tried and failed to sign Mbappé in recent seasons, and sources have told ESPN that Madrid's contract offer this time is lower than those they have made in the past. However, other sources said the offer would still make him the club's highest earner.

A source told ESPN that Madrid are not offering as much as they were willing to in the past, with the club not wanting to pay him significantly more than established stars in the squad such as Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham, who sources said earn around €10.5 million ($11.4m) net per-season.

Kylian Mbappé's existing contract at PSG is set to expire at the end of the season. GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images

Mbappé earns €37m-per-season at PSG and he has been offered the same salary in the club's new contract offer.

Liverpool have also been monitoring Mbappe's contract situation in recent years. Earlier this month, ESPN reported that the France international has not ruled out a move to the Premier League.

Sources consulted by ESPN said that some players at Madrid are optimistic about Mbappé's chances of signing for the club in the summer, but they remember being similarly hopeful in the past only for the player to renew terms with PSG.

Despite the disappointment of Mbappé's refusal to sign for Madrid in 2022, another source stressed that Madrid president Florentino Pérez is leading negotiations himself this time and has never stopped being in contact with the player.