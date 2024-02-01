Transfer Deadline Day: Frankfurt to beat Man Utd to Ekitike?

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 winter transfer window will close Feb. 1 across Europe (at 11 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. ET for the Premier League; find out when the rest of the leagues shut here), and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Frankfurt to beat Man Utd to Ekitike?

Eintracht Frankfurt and Paris Saint-Germain are getting closer to reaching an agreement for Manchester United target Hugo Ekitike, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Die Adler are aiming to complete the deal for the 21-year-old on Deadline Day, fighting off interest from various clubs, including Erik ten Hag's United. The Red Devils have endured well-documented issues in attacking areas this term and looked toward the France under-20 international as a possible solution.

Instead, Ekitike looks likely to join Frankfurt after Randal Kolo Muani went in the opposite direction and joined PSG for €80 million in September 2023.

Ekitike initially joined Les Parisiens on loan from Stade de Reims last season before his move was made permanent ahead of the current campaign.

Even so, it has been an incredibly disappointing start to life in the capital for the striker. He came off the bench for the final eight minutes of PSG's Ligue 1 season-opening goalless draw against Lorient, was on the bench for the following two league matches and hasn't even been included in the squad since.

Manchester United target Hugo Ekitike appears to be headed to Eintracht Frankfurt instead. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Tottenham Hotspur have made efforts to sign Djurgardens midfielder Lucas Bergvall and swoop in to seal a transfer ahead of Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Blaugrana have been working to bring in the 17-year-old, but the club from LaLiga could lose out as they want him to initially go between their reserves and first team, while Spurs would immediately look to integrate him into Ange Postecoglou's squad.

- Chelsea are desperate to offload Armando Broja before the transfer window's deadline and have dropped their valuation of the striker from £50m to £40m, claims The Sun. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham both see that as being too high a figure, although the Cottagers still remain interested in the 22-year-old.

- AC Milan are hoping to extend the contract of goalkeeper Mike Maignan to avoid interest from Bayern Munich, according to Calciomercato. The 28-year-old goalkeeper's current contract will end in 2026.

- Bayern Munich have still not reached an agreement with Granada as they aim to bring Bryan Zaragoza to Bavaria on Deadline Day, reports Florian Plettenberg, who adds that negotiations are ongoing with the Bundesliga giants pushing to find a solution.

- Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla, Valencia, Atletico Mineiro and Sao Paulo are all interested in Fulham striker Carlos Vinícius, reports The Daily Mail. The clubs are hoping to bring in the 28-year-old on loan, but the Cottagers will consider only a permanent departure and want over £9m.

- Empoli attacking midfielder Tommaso Baldanzi will sign for AS Roma on Thursday in a deal worth €10m plus €5m in add-ons, says Fabrizio Romano. In a previous tweet, Romano stated that the 20-year-old's contract will last for five years.

- Duncan McGuire's US$4m move from Orlando City SC to Blackburn Rovers has sensationally collapsed, despite the forward being currently on a plane to England, according to Tom Bogert. That has opened the door for Sheffield Wednesday to swoop in, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Owls are in talks to sign the forward ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

- Australia international Marco Tilio has returned to Melbourne City on loan, just six months after joining Celtic for a record £1.5m. Tilio, 22, made just two appearances for the Bhoys and is looking to get some game-time ahead of Australia's tilt for a place at the Paris Olympics.