Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Borussia Dortmund forward Giovanni Reyna on a loan deal through to the end of the season.

Reyna, 21, was attracting interest from around Europe with Marseille and Sevilla both keen, but the United States men's national team midfielder has signed for Premier League side Forest.

Dortmund also announced that Reyna has extended his contract with the Bundesliga club through to June 30, 2026.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Reyna was determined to leave Dortmund during this window and later reported he had been offered to multiple clubs already in this window: Forest and Wolves in England, Marseille, AS Monaco and Lyon in France; Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Villarreal in Spain; and Benfica in Portugal.

Reyna has hardly played for his team this season, appearing for just 336 minutes across 13 games in all competitions.

Along with agent Jorge Mendes and father, Claudio, the United States midfielder was trying to find the best move possible, either on loan or on a permanent basis. Dortmund wanted around €15 million ($16.3 million) to transfer him, sources told ESPN.

Reyna, who joined the Bundesliga club in 2019, is under contract at Dortmund until June 2025. He has made 24 appearances for the USMNT, registering seven goals and three assists.

Forest are 16th in the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo.