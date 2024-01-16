Why Gio Reyna 'has to get out' of Borussia Dortmund (1:06)

Giovanni Reyna is determined to leave Borussia Dortmund in January and has already been offered to top European clubs, sources told ESPN.

United States international Reyna has hardly played for Dortmund this season, appearing for just 320 minutes in 12 games in all competitions.

With his agent, Jorge Mendes, and his father, Claudio, Reyna is trying to find the best move possible, either on loan or on a permanent basis. Dortmund would want around €15 million ($16.3m) to transfer him, sources told ESPN.

Reyna, who joined the Bundesliga club in 2019, is under contract at Dortmund until June 2025.

According to sources, the 21-year-old has been offered to multiple clubs already: Marseille, Monaco and Lyon in France; Real Sociedad, Sevilla and Villarreal in Spain; as well as Portugal's Benfica.

Mendes has also mentioned Wolves and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, where he has strong ties, as possible destinations. Mendes and the Reynas expect more teams to come forward.

Some of these clubs have already turned down the opportunity to recruit the former New York City FC youth player, including Marseille who already have several players in Reyna's position.

Spanish clubs are especially keen, notably Sevilla and Real Sociedad, despite Reyna's lack of first-team action this season. They believe he has the right style of play for LaLiga and hope he could relaunch his career there.

Reyna and his entourage still have two weeks to decide where he will go, and they won't rush their decision.