Manchester United have confirmed Lisandro Martínez is expected to be sidelined for two months with a knee injury.

Martinez was forced off in the second half of United's 3-0 win over West Ham on Sunday after a collision with Vladimír Coufal.

The defender had scans on Monday and United have confirmed the Argentina international is set to miss the next eight weeks.

A source has told ESPN that Martinez's relatively short absence is considered positive news for United, who had feared on Sunday that he could require surgery.

A statement issued by the club on Monday read: "Lisandro Martínez has sustained an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his knee and is expected to be out of action for at least eight weeks.

"The Argentine defender left the field in the 71st minute of our 3-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday. We all wish Licha a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch later in the season."

Confirmation of Martinez's absence is a blow for manager Erik ten Hag, who had only just welcomed the 26-year-old back from a foot injury.

The centre-back was ruled out in September after undergoing a second operation on a foot problem sustained last season.

After missing more than four months, Martinez had started United's last three games but is now set to sit out until at least after the March international break.