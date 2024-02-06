Julien Laurens predicts a three team Premier League title race that goes right to the wire. (1:53)

Manchester City are interested in signing 19-year-old Brazilian winger Sávio, a source has told ESPN.

City insist they have not agreed a deal for Sávio who is on loan at Girona from Ligue 2 side Troyes, but it is understood that talks have taken place.

Sávio has scored seven goals in 25 games for Girona this season.

Both Troyes and Girona are part of the City Football Group (CFG), which is headed by Manchester City.

Girona are second in LaLiga, two points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Sávio has impressed while on loan at Girona this season. Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sávio joined Troyes from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in a €6.5m ($6.9m) deal in 2022. He also spent time on loan at PSV Eindhoven before joining Girona.

Pep Guardiola already has an impressive forward line which includes Erling Haaland, Julián Álvarez, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Jérémy Doku and Oscar Bobb.

City also announced a deal in January for 18-year-old Argentinian forward Claudio Echeverri, who is set to stay at River Plate on loan until January 2025.

A source has told ESPN that the club have made progress in their efforts to bring Sávio to Manchester.

City are hopeful of agreeing a deal which would see the teenager spend preseason with the Premier League champions before a decision is taken about his long-term future.