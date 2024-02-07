Open Extended Reactions

Chicago Fire FC is finalizing a deal to sign United States men's national team midfielder Kellyn Acosta, sources told ESPN.

Acosta, who has appeared 34 times for the U.S. over the last three years, including twice at the World Cup in 2022, was one of the most sought-after free agents in Major League Soccer after his deal with LAFC expired after last season.

In two years in Los Angeles, Acosta helped guide LAFC to a pair of MLS Cup finals, including a championship in 2022. He will be signed using Targeted Allocation Money and is part of an ambitious offseason for the Chicago, which announced Tuesday it signed Belgian striker Hugo Cuypers from Belgian side K.A.A. Gent for a club-record transfer fee.

A source told ESPN the fee the Fire will pay for Acosta is roughly $14 million, as the 28-year-old joins the fourth team of his MLS career.

A product of the FC Dallas academy, he signed a homegrown contract with them in 2012 and featured 117 times for the club over six seasons before being traded to the Colorado Rapids in 2018.

After 79 appearances with the Rapids over parts of four seasons, Acosta was traded to LAFC prior to the 2022 season.