MANCHESTER, England -- Erling Haaland will miss Manchester City's trip to Brighton because of injury, manager Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday.

Haaland was not in the squad for the FA Cup semifinal victory over Chelsea on Saturday after picking up a muscle problem against Real Madrid.

The striker was substituted before extra time as City went out of the competition on penalties and has not trained since.

Guardiola confirmed that Haaland will not play against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Thursday, although he is hopeful the issue is not serious. Phil Foden and John Stones are set to be available.

"Erling is not ready for tomorrow [against Brighton]," Guardiola told a news conference. "It's not a big issue but he's not allowed for this game."

Erling Haaland missed last weekend's FA Cup semifinal victory over Chelsea due to a muscle issue. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

City are four points behind leaders Arsenal, who beat Chelsea 5-0 on Tuesday, with two games in hand.

Liverpool are also still in the hunt for the title, and Guardiola has warned his players that the trip to Brighton is one of the toughest tests they will face all season.

"It is one of the toughest games of the season," he said. "Brighton away in my calendar is one of the toughest ones for the way we play.

"Every game is adrenaline and important but this is decisive. Every mistake or step back makes it more difficult but it is what it is.

"We have been here [in the title race] fortunately many times in the last years so that's how we know what we are playing for."