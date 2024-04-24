Transfer Talk: Milan, Juve interested in Lille's Tiago Santos

Dalen Cuff is joined on ESPN FC by Steve Nicol and Luis Miguel Echegaray to discuss the possibility that Erik ten Hag is the best option to remain in charge of Manchester United, considering other available managers. (2:19)

The summer transfer window won't reopen in Europe for a while yet, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Milan, Juve want Lille's Tiago Santos

AC Milan and Juventus are both interested in Lille right-back Tiago Santos, reported Calciomercato.

There are questions surrounding Stefano Pioli's future with I Rossoneri, but they are still looking ahead to the summer.

In addition to looking at Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee, they are keeping an eye on the progression of Lille striker Jonathan David, who is also wanted by Napoli.

Milan have a positive relationship with Lille, having previously signed Rafael Leão, Mike Maignan and Tiago Djaló from the Ligue 1 club, and they are not halting their current interest in David.

That is because Santos is also being mentioned in contacts between the two clubs, although there hasn't been an official offer from Milan yet.

While they are focusing their efforts on signing a central defender, defensive midfielder and at least one striker, Milan are also aware that the contracts of Alessandro Florenzi and Davide Calabria both end in June 2025 with no news on renewals.

There could be competition from Juventus, with I Bianconeri considering the 21-year-old as a possible replacement for USMNT winger Timothy Weah -- who was also signed from Lille.

Even so, they are only likely to move for Santos if they are unable to bring in Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Internazionale are now thinking about Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee in addition to Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, with the Scudetto winners keen to strengthen in attack. Marcus Thuram has a clause worth €85 million, but Inter do not want to lose any of their starting players during the summer transfer windows.

- Bayer Leverkusen want to bring in Rafa Marín from Real Madrid, although Los Blancos are only willing to let the 21-year-old centre-back leave on loan or permanently with the option to re-sign him, reports Diario Sport. They also add that Bayer are looking at Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori, who is worth €25m, while Real Madrid are working extensively to sign AC Milan's Malick Thiaw, who is valued at €30m.

- Tottenham Hotspur continue to be well-placed to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher despite renewed interest from Newcastle United, reports Football Insider. The Magpies had their interest turned down in 2023, but the 24-year-old is now reportedly ready to leave Stamford Bridge with one more year on his contract.

- Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Adam Beaudry is heading to London for a training stint with Arsenal, as reported by Tom Bogert. The 18-year-old, who is a USA youth international, is on the radar of various clubs abroad and won't be on the bench against FC Cincinnati.

- Aston Villa are keeping a close eye on Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, reports Football Insider, with the 22-year-old expected to leave if Leeds are unable to secure an immediate return to the Premier League. Villa have been heavily scouting Summerville this season and he is valued at more than £30m after being named the EFL Championship Player of the Year.