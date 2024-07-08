Which celebrities own an NWSL team?

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is experiencing rapid growth, and there's no shortage of big names that want to get involved with the pro sports league.
Many celebrities are investing in NWSL franchises, especially after the league recently inked a four-year, $240 million rights deal with ESPN, Prime Video, CBS Sports and Scripps Sports.
From Patrick Mahomes and Kevin Durant to Natalie Portman and Serena Williams, here's a breakdown of the celebrities who have invested in an NWSL team.
Alexis Ohanian is the principal owner. Angel City FC was founded by Natalie Portman, Kara Nortman and Julie Uhrman. Notable investors include Uzo Aduba, Christina Aguilera, Shannon Boxx, Sophia Bush, Jessica Chastain, James Corden, Amanda Cromwell, Lorrie Fair, Ronnie Fair, Joy Fawcett, America Ferrera, Julie Foudy, Becky G, Jennifer Garner, Mia Hamm, Lauren Holiday, Angela Hucles, Cobi Jones, Ryan Kalil, Billie Jean King, Ilana Kloss, Eva Longoria, Shannon MacMillan, Casey Neistat, Candace Parker, Lilly Singh, Matthew Stafford, PK Subban, Gabrielle Union, Tisha Venturini, Lindsey Vonn, Abby Wambach, Kaavia Wade, Saskia Webber, Serena Williams and Rachel Van Hollebeke.
Sixth Street Partners is the managing owner. Notable investors include Andre Iguodala, Rick Welts, Sheryl Sandberg, Brandi Chastain, Aly Wagner, Danielle Slaton and Leslie Osborne.
Ted Segal is the majority owner. Notable investors include James Harden, Oscar De La Hoya, Jake Silverstein and Gabriel Brener.
Notable investors include Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes.
Tammy Murphy, Phil Murphy, Steven Temares and Thomas Hofstetter are founding investors. Notable investors include Kevin Durant, Eli Manning, Sue Bird, Carli Lloyd, Ed Nalbandian, Rich Kleiman and the Tisch family.
Steve Malik is the majority and managing owner. Notable investors include Naomi Osaka, Torry Holt and Ons Jabeur.
Bill Predmore and Teresa Predmore are the founding owners. Notable investors include Tony Parker, Adrian Hanauer and the Tacoma Rainiers.
Y. Michele Kang is the majority owner. Notable investors include Jenna Bush Hager, Chelsea Clinton, Briana Scurry, and Dominique Dawes.
