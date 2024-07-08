Which celebrities own an NWSL team?

Open Extended Reactions

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is experiencing rapid growth, and there's no shortage of big names that want to get involved with the pro sports league.

Many celebrities are investing in NWSL franchises, especially after the league recently inked a four-year, $240 million rights deal with ESPN, Prime Video, CBS Sports and Scripps Sports.

From Patrick Mahomes and Kevin Durant to Natalie Portman and Serena Williams, here's a breakdown of the celebrities who have invested in an NWSL team.

Angel City FC

Alexis Ohanian is the principal owner. Angel City FC was founded by Natalie Portman, Kara Nortman and Julie Uhrman. Notable investors include Uzo Aduba, Christina Aguilera, Shannon Boxx, Sophia Bush, Jessica Chastain, James Corden, Amanda Cromwell, Lorrie Fair, Ronnie Fair, Joy Fawcett, America Ferrera, Julie Foudy, Becky G, Jennifer Garner, Mia Hamm, Lauren Holiday, Angela Hucles, Cobi Jones, Ryan Kalil, Billie Jean King, Ilana Kloss, Eva Longoria, Shannon MacMillan, Casey Neistat, Candace Parker, Lilly Singh, Matthew Stafford, PK Subban, Gabrielle Union, Tisha Venturini, Lindsey Vonn, Abby Wambach, Kaavia Wade, Saskia Webber, Serena Williams and Rachel Van Hollebeke.

Bay FC

Sixth Street Partners is the managing owner. Notable investors include Andre Iguodala, Rick Welts, Sheryl Sandberg, Brandi Chastain, Aly Wagner, Danielle Slaton and Leslie Osborne.

Houston Dash

Ted Segal is the majority owner. Notable investors include James Harden, Oscar De La Hoya, Jake Silverstein and Gabriel Brener.

Kansas City Current

Notable investors include Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes.

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Tammy Murphy, Phil Murphy, Steven Temares and Thomas Hofstetter are founding investors. Notable investors include Kevin Durant, Eli Manning, Sue Bird, Carli Lloyd, Ed Nalbandian, Rich Kleiman and the Tisch family.

North Carolina Courage

Steve Malik is the majority and managing owner. Notable investors include Naomi Osaka, Torry Holt and Ons Jabeur.

Seattle Reign FC

Bill Predmore and Teresa Predmore are the founding owners. Notable investors include Tony Parker, Adrian Hanauer and the Tacoma Rainiers.

Washington Spirit

Y. Michele Kang is the majority owner. Notable investors include Jenna Bush Hager, Chelsea Clinton, Briana Scurry, and Dominique Dawes.

Check out ESPN's NWSL coverage, including breaking news, analysis, features and more!